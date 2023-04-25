Ben Kearns pitched a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and freshman Grant Pugh belted two home runs as West Vigo beat visiting Edgewood 7-0 in Western Indiana Conference high school baseball Tuesday at Dick Ballinger Field.
With the victory, coach Culley DeGroote's Vikings improved to 5-0 in the WIC and 10-2 overall.
Also for West Vigo, Pugh finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Kaleb Marrs also went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs; Kearns had a double and an RBI; and Grayson Porter knocked in the other run.
West Vigo will visit Indian Creek for a 6:30 p.m. matchup Wednesday.
