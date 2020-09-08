Kaufman's final five: IU, Purdue, UVa, UNC ... Indiana State

Highly-touted Silver Creek High School boys' basketball recruit Trey Kaufman has cut his college list to five schools — Purdue, Virginia, North Carolina, Indiana and Indiana State.
Kaufman unveiled his final five Tuesday afternoon on his Instagram page.
As a sophomore, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 14.8 points and a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game for the Dragons, who captured their first-ever state title. Last season Kaufman averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 blocked shots per game for the Dragons, who went 25-2 and were ranked No. 1 in Class 3A throughout the 2019-20 campaign, en route to being named Indiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
Kaufman, who is rated the 31st best prospect in the nation by 247Sports and 39th by Rivals.com, made informal visits to the North Carolina and Virginia campuses this past weekend.
Kaufman has been linked to Indiana State since his college recruitment began. He was offered a scholarship at ISU in 2018 — long before the other schools he is considering. Indiana and Purdue offered Kaufman in June 2019. Virginia offered in April. North Carolina offered in July.
Kaufman and some of his Silver Creek teammates — including fellow ISU recruit Cooper Jacobi — played in a one-day summer-league tournament at ISU in June 2019.
Kaufman's uncle is ISU legend Matt Renn, who came to ISU from Silver Creek in the late 1990s.
Kaufman told the Indianapolis Star that the relationship with ISU, "is probably the best." He cites the chance to play with Jacobi, also an ISU recruit, and Floyd Central recruit Jake Heidbreder. Kaufman also would have played against current ISU player Cobie Barnes, who played at Floyd Central.
ISU is still on Kaufman's list ahead of major conference schools he eliminated — Louisville, Cincinnati, Xavier and Texas A&M.
Tribune-Star sports editor Todd Golden contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.