Thursday wasn’t Rylee Roscoe’s tail end of her first rodeo playing in the Terre Haute Junior City golf championships.
Nor was it the Terre Haute North High School transfer’s first run at Rea Park, home of Terre Haute South, which is located in the adjacent parking lot to the course.
Roscoe, who will be a senior, cleaned up to claim back-to-back crowns in the Wabash Valley’s premier summer tournament.
She notched two scores of 78 in two days of tourney play — they were her career-best showings at her home venue.
The course par is 72.
“I’m really proud of myself,” she said. “I really wanted to win again. I can’t win last year and not win this year. I’m really glad that it worked out this way.”
“I really like playing locally, especially here since this is my home course. I played with a lot of girls that I play on the team with against in sectionals and county, so I think it’s a lot of fun and it’s good practice for everybody before school season starts.”
Roscoe’s final tally of 156 topped all age groups on the girls and boys sides. Her mental game paved the way for her title run.
“I think trying to minimize my mistakes [helped],” she said. “If something went wrong, trying to fix it and get out of the trouble a quickly as I can. When I had a bad hole or a bad shot I tried not to dwell on it.”
Roscoe had a two-stroke jump on Presley White after the first day. Avery Cassell made up the gap with a 79 to finish with a 163 for a silver finish.
On the 15-17 boys side, Nolan Mishler earned his first hardware in a tournament. He shot 81 and 80 for an aggregate score of 161 to hold onto his top spot from Wednesday.
“My mindset was doing my best,” Mishler said. “If my best today was a 75 or if it was a 95. “My chipping was much better today. I struggled putting every now and then but I feel like overall today, even though I was one stroke better, I feel like I played so much better than I did yesterday.”
The South senior said it would have been a great experience in the middle of July even without the result in the 101st annual Junior City championships.
“It feels great, being able to win and just being able to show what I can do, praise God for that,” he said.
Brayden Wallace came in two strokes shy of Mishler coming into the final day and shot two below him again to finish with a 165 to secure a runner-up finish.
Friday is the first of three days for the Terre Haute Women’s City golf championships, which will be match play at Rea Park. The first tee time will be 8 a.m.
The field is highlighted by Cara Stuckey, a 17-time winner of the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.