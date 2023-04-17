Boys and girls ages 10 to 13 years can display their basketball skills at the local level of the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge on Sunday in Terre Haute.
Those competing will have a chance to qualify for the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge finals in New York City.
The local competition is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23 in the Indiana State University North Gym at 401 N. Fourth St. in Terre Haute. The event is being conducted by an ISU sports management class. Participation is free.
Boys and girls will compete separately, and in two different age groups, 11 and under, and 13 and under. The event offers them "the opportunity to improve upon and showcase their fitness through five fundamental basketball skills: shooting, lay-ups, dribbling, passing, and defense," according to a news release from organizer Kassie Wade.
All participants must pre-register, and their guardians must stay throughout the event. To register, go online to https://jrnbaskillschallenge.leagueapps.com/events/3781677, or contact kwade11@sycamores.indstate.edu for more information.
