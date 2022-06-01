JOE BUCKLES: Winning the Hulman Classic just one of many hats Ballou wears at THAT

The checkered flag has fallen on another climatic month of May. Congratulations to Marcus Ericsson, Serigo Perez and Denny Hamlin in winning the biggest races in their respective divisions of racing.
All big winners ranking only second place to Roger Penske’s successful month at the Speedway. The 500 will always be the sports' standard barrier. After a bout with the pandemic, it appears the Speedway is back on solid footing.
The track couldn’t be in better hands. Nice to see Penske handle the "Gentlemen Start Your Engines" command so professionally Sunday.
Now the sport returns to a sense of normalcy with season-long point battles. Hopefully, it will be a safe and competitive campaign.
Closer to home, belated congrats to newly crowned Hulman Classic victor Robert Ballou.
Those who have followed Ballou’s career over the years know the talented and often out-spoken racer has his share of fans and critics in dirt track circles. I like to refer to him as a modern day A.J. Foyt, both inside and out of the race car.
Like him or tolerate him, but give him the credits he has coming. Its kind of ironic he enjoyed one of his biggest paydays in USAC racing with his well-deserved Classic win.
Few have been privileged to witness the active roles Ballou has played in the Terre Haute area in recent weeks. One that has led to a major transformation in the physical upgrading of the facilities at the Action Track.
In his behind-the-scene roles, Ballou - as an employee with the new promotional group at the track - has been handled numerous tasks. None bigger than removal and relocation of the concrete walls or installation of the new steel guardrails.
The manner in which Ballou masterfully handled the cranes was indeed impressive.
One of his more interesting behind the scenes tasks was purchasing the winning trophy for the Classic. The traditional 30/30 rifle.
Something thrown at him at the moment by boss Scott Ronk. A challenge he didn’t take lightly.
“I wanted to see whoever won the rifle that it was the real thing. The last couple guys got replicas. Scott and I wanted to do it right,” Ballou recalled.
Of course, Ballou could only have imagined that he himself would be lofting the prize possession in victory. Yes, good things happen to good people.
No one was happier to see Ballou in victory lane than new promoter Rohn who is Ballou’s everyday employer away from the race track.
“For all the work and effort that Robert has put into this place it seem only fitting how the night played out for him,” said the elated Rohn.
It was one of the few bright spots for the Kokomo businessman, who was less-than-happy what with the way entire weekend played out. The scheduled two-day show that turned into three days ended in a substantial financial loss and a strained relationship with the Fair Board.
Joe Buckles can be reached at jbuckles2142 @gmail.com.
