It’s a debate that has lingered among the sprint-car ranks for years. Non-wing versus winged. Which form of the open-wheel racing offers the most competitive racing? Which takes the most skill to drive?
The answers vary as much as the different driving styles needed to succeed, with each form of racing having its own loyal ban of followers leaving little middle ground for a compromise.
What they will agree on is that sprint-car racers have a tendency to distinguish themselves from other fellow racers. Even within their own ranks.
Local racer Paul May likes to think there is a time and place for both types of sprint-car racing. Like this weekend, when the best in each class showcase their talent and competitiveness in the Wabash Clash at the Terre Haute Action Track.
The local racing season at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds draws to a close this weekend and it couldn’t come in more spectacular fashion: non-wing racing with the USAC sprinters on Friday night and the winged World of Outlaws sprints Saturday evening.
May will make the most of the opportunity to race in front of his hometown fans by competing in both nights of racing.
Better known for his winged sprints efforts, May is no stranger to the local half-mile dirt oval, having competed here on numerous occasions in the past, including two shows this summer — both coming in a non-wing sprint with the Midwest Sprint Car Series and USAC events.
He welcomes the chance to run locally.
“It’s always nice to get the chance to run close to home. It gives our fans a chance to see us run. We’re usually on the road with the wings so its something we look forward to,” voiced the veteran racer.
It would seem the attempt to do both shows on back-to-back nights would be overwhelming for the relatively small team. No problem, says the driver of the familiar yellow and black number 71M sprinters.
“We’ll have the cars and support we need each night. We’ve been doing this over 20 years, probably been out 15 times this summer. So we know what it takes to go racing. With the exception of our nice win in the wing at Haubstadt earlier this year, we’ve sort of struggled at times. So we are hoping for a couple good nights,” voiced the optimistic May.
The owner and operator of his own wrecker, towing and auto salvage business on the Terre Haute northside concedes he is a winged racer by choice. He downplays the seemingly lack of competitiveness of winged shows here in the past, where the established stars of the WoO circuit have dominated.
Last year’s winged show failed to offer a single lead change all night. In all fairness to the Outlaws, the feature came down to nail-biting finish between feature winner Brad Sweet and reigning WoO king Donny Schaltz.
“Track conditions can make all the difference when you run with those guys [WoO]. When you get rain and the track gets heavy like it did here last year, it can make it tough to pass,” May added.
One of factors that make the winged sprinters so popular is the blistering speeds they display.
In that department they literally leave their non-wing counterparts in the dust. When the Outlaws appeared here a year ago, Brian Brown set fast time and was one of nine drivers to break the winged track qualifying mark. His electrifying run of 16.028 seconds was nearly four seconds quicker than the fastest time set by any USAC driver this summer at the Fairgrounds.
As for giving his insight on which form of sprint-car racing he feels takes the most skill to compete in, May cautiously offers up a diplomatic response.
“Each type of car takes its own special skill to run. No two race cars or race tracks are the same. Racing is racing. That’s why we do it,” he would say.
So the debate goes on. Best left for the fans to decide. After all, they fill the stands.
With two opportunities to see the best in each world, how fortunate we are.
Joe Buckles can be reached at jbuckles4@frontier.com.
