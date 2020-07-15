When the World of Outlaws sprint car tour invades the hot bed of non-wing sprint car racing (spelled the Hoosier state), it's sure to stir its share of excitement.
While at the same time rekindling the long-standing debate on the merits of winged vs. non-wing sprint car racing.
Their annual visits to Haubstadt, Kokomo and Terre Haute showcase the opportunity to display which generates the most competive form of racing. Which demands the most skill to drive.
Last Sunday's Wabash Clash at the Action Track did little to sway the varied opinions, leaving little room for compromise among its loyal supporters.
Winged critics cite the fact the Outlaw show produced only one lead change all evening, and that occurred off track when the leader dropped out with mechanical issues.
Proponents answer with Donny Shaltz’s drive from a 23rd-starting spot to finish second to race winner Logan Schuchart. It’s a subject that may never be resolved. A factor good for the fans, track promoters and the sport itself.
With the traveling Outlaws circus now out of town, it's time to bring on some real sprint car racing with Indiana Sprint Weeks scheduled here on July 29.
Race promoter Bob Sargent couldn’t have been happier with way the night played out. He was all smiles with a near-capacity grandstand and largest infield crowd in a number of years.
His assessment on the Outlaws visit: “Good race. Good Night. A solid crowd for a Sunday night show. We’ve got to continue our positive momentum.”
“With the rains we had Saturday, we had our doubts we would get the show in. The track crew worked most of the day getting water off the track. The fans love the speed and names the Outlaws bring,” Sargent added.
• Local driver shines — A 17th-place is seldom reason to draw a smile, but for local driver Paul May and his many supporters, the show served up a satisfying day of racing at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
The lone winged racer on the area racing scene, May was making his first outing of the year, having devoting most of his racing endeavors these days to the fledging efforts of his nephew Caden Engelhart.
Yes if the name sounds familiar, Caden is the son of former Terre Haute North standout Steve Engelhart, who also had football coaching stints at Indiana State and Rose-Hulman, and most recently, Florida Tech.
Caden was bitten by the racing bug early in life and currently is running 600 mini-sprints. The Terre Haute-based team made a three-hour drive From Marion, Ill., overnight to compete here Sunday.
For May, the night went well until his hopes of a solid finish literally dried up three laps shy of the checkered flag. His No. 71M sprinter ran out of fuel in a lengthy feature that offered eight caution and two red-flag stoppages.
Through a night of car attrition and a solid run, May had worked his way up to 11th place with a legimate shot at a top-10 finish when his smaller fuel cell went dry.
It was a disappointed May who explained how his fate played out. “ We run a smaller (fuel) tank, maybe 26 to 28 gallons to the Outlaws, who run 30 gallons. Under that first red, I had the guys add five gallons. Should have gone with 10.”
“It would have been nice to finish up there with the guys in the mid pack. Unless you run these Outlaw shows full time, you have no idea how hard these guys run all night. Even in the back of the field.
“ I was just happy to be running with these guys, even if just one time a year. Wish we could have gone the distance. For our first time out, we had a pretty good night.”
Joe Buckles can be reached at jbuckes4@frontier.com.
