It's no secret that 29-year-old Chris Windom has found the quick way around the Terre Haute Action Track. He's also made a name for himself with his frequent visits to the track’s victory lane.
He added to that lofty reputation Sunday night in winning the 30-lap feature event for the Midwest Sprint Car Series (MSCS) sprinters.
In accomplishing the feat, the Canton, Ill., driver now becomes the winningest active open-wheel driver at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
His well-executed drive netted his seventh career feature here and moves him up the ladder as among the six winningest drivers in Action Track history.
His checkered flags have come in four USAC sprint-car events, a USAC Silver Crown show and a pair of MSCS sprint features.
While USAC purists might downplay his win total because of his MSCS checkered flags, insiders to the sport will quickly attest that no win comes easy at the local half-mile oval.
These day, MSCS fields often offer the best USAC has to offer. Such was the case with Sunday’s starting field. Windom had to fend off the likes of fellow USAC racers Robert Ballou, Kevin Thomas Jr, Justin Grant, Dave Darland and Chase Stockon for his well-deserved win.
His secret to success was no surprise or secret at all.
“I really love this place. It really fits my driving style," said the elated victor Sunday night in his race-hauler moments following his win.
"I like the big half-milers, the technical ones, the fast tracks. You toss in the history of this place and that makes winning here all that much special."
Asked about his future, Windom echoed the sentiments of an increasing number of fellow USAC drivers.
“Wings might be the way to go," he said. "They certainly pay much better, that’s for sure."
Windom had his chance at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in an Indy Lights car a year ago. Unfortunately, his attempt ended before it really got started as he crashed in a testing session at no fault of his own.
Quizzed if he thought a second opportunity at the Speedway might come his way, the talented racer was less than optimistic.
"You never know in this business," Windom assessed. "Those cars and getting there is totally different avenues. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens."
I I I
• Race notes — It's going to be a busy weekend on the Wabash Valley racing front. In addition to the 500 on Sunday, the USAC Silver Crown cars have shows slated for Lucas Oil Raceway on Friday night and at the Indy Mile on Sunday evening.
The MSCS sprinters will return to Lincoln Park Speedway on Saturday night. Chase Stockon holds a nine-point lead over Kyle Cummins for the MSCS points title heading into this event.
Joe Buckles can be reached at jbuckles4@frontier.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.