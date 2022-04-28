Following a seven-month layoff, racing is slated to get back on track this weekend with the season opener at the Terre Haute Action Track.
Always much anticipated this season’s opener takes on added significance what with all the changes that have transpired over the off season at Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
A change in promotional leadership and host of physical changes will offer upgraded conveniences and improved safety features for fans and competitors.
Major changes include the installation of 9-foot-high steel guards in the turns, 8-foot-high concrete walls on backstretch, new track exit off backstretch, new lighting on frontstretch and in turns, upgraded restrooms for the infield, improved concession stands and remodeled scoring tower in addition to new water tanks. That's an estimated $250,000 in improvements.
As in the past, non-wing sprint cars racing will take center stage on an eight-event schedule.
An attractive 2022 schedule includes this Sunday’s USAC Silver Crown Sumar Classic, USAC sprints May 20-21, Monster trucks June 11, Midwest Sprint Car Series sprints June 24, USAC Indiana Sprint Week on July 27, MSCS sprints Aug 12 and USAC sprints Sept. 30.
The Terre Haute opener signals the kickoff to what is expected to be a crowded and competitive campaign at Wabash Valley motorsport facilities this year.
In addition to the T.H.A.T. schedule, listed below are key dates and phone numbers of tracks most frequented by Valley fans.
Wabash Valley Dragway (833-517-1717) — May 27-29 24th annual Bernie Mann No Delay Nationals, June 11-12 Midwest Jr. Super Series, July 29-31 second annual Wabash Valley Dragway Lucky 7s, Aug. 6 Blast From The Past Nostalgia, Sept. 9-10 Matt Agresta and Prost Family Memorial.
Lincoln Park Speedway (765-653-3485) — May 28 Midwest Sprint Car Series, June 9 USAC Indiana Midget Week, July 1-2 USAC-MSCS sprints, July 28 USAC Indiana Sprint Week, Aug. 6 Gary Ricketts Memorial, Aug. 20 MSCS sprints and Sept. 3 King of Non Wing sprints.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway (1-800-822-4639) — May 14 GMR IRL GP, May 27 Carb Day, May 29 Indianapolis 500, July 30 Indy Car-NASCAR Infinity, July 31 NASCAR Verizon Cup, Aug. 3-4 BC39 USAC midgets and Oct. 7-9 IMSA 8 Hr Endurance.
Bloomington Motor Speedway (812-824-7400) — May 29 USAC Larry Rice sprints. May 27 Josh Burton Memorial sprints, June 3 USAC Indiana Midget Week, July 29 USAC Indiana Sprint Week and Sept. 2 MSCS sprints.
Tri-State Speedway (812-768-6025) — April 30 USAC-MSCS sprints, June 5 USAC Indiana Midget Week, July 10 UMP LM Summer Nationals, July 30 USAC Indiana Sprint Week, Sept. 17 USAC-MSCS sprints and Oct. 8 MSCS sprints.
Lucas Oil Raceway Park (317-969-3877) — May 27 USAC Silver Crown Carb Night Classic, June 30 Thursday Night Thunder, July 29 NASCAR Camping World trucks, July 30 Circle City Twin 100s, Aug. 31-Sept.5 NHRA U.S. Nationals and Oct. 22 USAC Silver Crown.
Circle City Raceway (317-746-6928) — May 25 USAC sprints, June 8 USAC Indiana Midget Week, July 25 USAC Indiana Sprint Week and Sept. 16 USAC sprints.
Paragon Speedway (765-537-2366) — June 11 All Star sprints, July 16 Chuck Amati Classic, Aug. 6 All Star sprints and Sept. 10 Mike Johnson Memorial.
Kokomo Speedway (765-459-3877) — June 11 USAC Midget Week, July 9 Dave Darland MSCS Classic, July 23 Indiana Sprint Week and Oct. 14-15 Kokomo Klash XV1.
Here are a couple series schedules to mark on your calendars:
USAC Indiana Midget Week — June 3 Bloomington Speedway, June 4 Lawrenceburg, June 5 Haubstadt, June 8 Circle City, June 9 Lincoln Park Speedway, June 10 Gas City and June 11 Kokomo Speedway.
USAC Indiana Sprint Week — July 22 Gas City, July 23 Kokomo, July 24 Lawrenceburg. June 25 Circle City, July 27 Terre Haute, July 28 Putnamville, July 29 Bloomington and July 30 Haubstadt.
All dates are subject to change and fans are encouraged to call ahead in case of inclement weather.
