In these troubled and uncertain times, one welcomes the opportunity to serve up a diversion to those problems that have altered our way of life in recent days.
Even if it means something as simple as looking back at 50 years of covering the unpredictable ways of motorsports in and around the Wabash Valley.
That’s the privilege this writer has been fortunate to be granted since 1970, first for the Terre Haute Star and then to the present-day Tribune-Star.
What began as the simple attempt to give the sport its share of coverage in an area rich in racing tradition evolved over the years as an avenue to promote and recognize the achievements and efforts of those in racing.
Thanks to space provided by the editors of the Trib-Star, I would like to present a random sampling of personal highs and lows of covering the sport over the years with upcoming columns.
While it would be impossible to single out any one special event or happening, there are those that have left lasting memories — everything ranging from an event that remains the centerpiece of racing at the Action Track today to an interview that never garnered an inch of print but remains as vivid as it did 27 years ago.
Of course, most stories come from the Action Track, where countless days of viewing presented some of the most competitive and entertaining days of racing the sport has offer.
Foremost the inaugural Tony Hulman Classic. While there have been better races with more compelling finishes over the years, what unfolded back in the spring of 1971 put sprint-car racing and Terre Haute in the national limelight, even though it might have been for only one brief afternoon.
The day shared with another form of horsepower — the four-legged type — the Kentucky Derby.
The feat local officials and the racers pulled off that afternoon and the days leading up to a live national telecast has to rank as the track’s all-time crowning moment. The show had it all.
There were others to report on, like the night the lights came on in 1994, ushering in a new era of racing at Wabash Valley Fairgrounds. Shows that made for live TV. Who can forget the night in prime-time USAC midget show when teammates Tony Stewart and Kenny Irwin crashed each other while racing for the lead?
The day in 1990 that presented the opportunity to interview two of the finest drivers ever to wheel a midget around the local half-mile clay — veteran racer Russ Gamester and a young newcomer hoping to add to an already impressive list of credentials.
The second driver was one Jeff Gordon, who would score and impressive win in the Hut 100 a few days later, a win that even today he proudly ranks as one of his most rewarding.
Then there was the evening at a World of Outlaws show when a guy named Kinser ruled the night. Nothing all that newsworthy there. It's what Kinsers were expected to do.
What made the night special from a personal standpoint was an impromptu jaunt with the Kinser family patriarch Karl. While race winner Mark Kinser was basking in the limelight of victory lane, Karl was already strategizing for a second night of racing at the Fairgrounds.
Joining the cantankerous racing legend, who was walking and intensely studying the darkened half-mile racing surface, presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an inquisitive reporter. The Outlaws contingent was never known to be overly media-friendly.
During the walk. Karl Kinser shared his views on a variety of subjects surrounding sprint-car racing — the Outlaws in particular. The moment offered a rare opportunity to get into the mind of the guy widely considered the mastermind of winged sprint-car racing.
Few sports offer the fans a chance to get as close to their heroes or stars as open-wheel dirt-track racing. That form is considered minor league in some circles but every bit major league to those who count the most, the fans.
Yes, from a writing standpoint, it doesn’t get much better than when the opportunity presents itself to absorb the insights and knowledge of a Karl Kinser, even though it might have been for a half-mile time span. Priceless.
