The life and times of a race car driver can offer their share of twists and turns, ups and downs, no matter the level of competition and whether in or out of the race car.
Just ask area racer Brandon Mattox.
While no stranger to the sport — he has been at it “12 to 13 years” he said — he is still trying to maneuver the curves the sport can throw at him.
“It’s Monday morning. I’m up here on a roof roofing, trying to make a living so I can go racing Saturday night. It’s just part of it,” he offered earlier this week, still trying to assess what probably was the highlight of his career — at least money-wise — to the frustration of missing an opportunity to run at his most challenging oval: the Terre Haute Action Track.
As a youngster, the Action Track got him bit on the sport that has been the center of his attention most of his adult life. Good or bad, it’s what it is, according to the determined racer.
Let’s start with the bright side of the weekend, at the fast quarter dirt oval near Bloomington. It was a special event offering a nice payday to the driver who could outrun a solid field.
“I guess you could say I just outsmarted everybody else. I just went where everybody else didn’t on the race track. It worked to my favor just past the midway mark and we brought it home. It was a nice win,” Brandon said of his winning drive on Friday night.
Now $3,500 might not seem like a huge sum of money, what with the megadollars thrown around these days in sport, but for your weekly short-track racer like Brandon it can make a season. It can get you down the road with hopes winning the next big one.
“I was fortunate to win that $2,000 show at Danville (Ill.) a while back but this one was really nice. It will help us finish out the year,” he continued. “The fans don’t know what it takes to get to race track each week. The tires, the fuel, just bringing the food for the family on race night. It all mounts up.”
On the downside, his weekend fortunes turned sour less than 24 hours later after the jubilation at Bloomington. The MSCS show at Haubstadt brought the small, independently financed team back down to earth. Motor issues resulted in a dismal finish and basically ruined any chances of running the following night at the Action Track.
“You don’t go to Terre Haute without anything but a strong motor. Ours was hurting, so we just stayed home. It hurt, but we did what was best,” he said. “You can’t let those down days in this sport get to you. You’ve got to bounce back. Put the bad times behind you. I’ve done the losing thing. Its part of the sport. You’ve got to ride the waves if you hope to make it to the race track.
“We’ve had a good year. Been running decent so its on to the next one. I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunities that have come my way,” he would say while returning to the task at hand on the roof.
Such are the ways of a true and determined short-track racer.
Joe Buckles can be reached at jbuckles4@frontier.com.
