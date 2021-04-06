The 2021 racing season has finally arrived and with it an attractive schedule of racing at area ovals and drag strips. To help fans make their plans, listed below are key dates at tracks most frequented by Wabash Valley fans:
TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK 217-764-3200. May 2 (season opener) MSCS sprints, DIRT modifieds and Indiana Late models, May 26-Tony Hulman Classic USAC sprints DIRT modifieds, May 28 World of Outlaw sprints, June 5 AMA All Star flat-track motorcycles, July 18 Tim Wolfe Memorial American modifieds-Indiana Late Models, July 28 USAC Indiana Sprint Week DIRT modifieds Don Smith Classic, Aug. 15 MSCS sprints, Indiana LM, DIRT modifieds and Oct. 1 Jim Hurtubise Classic USAC sprints and Indiana Race Saver sprints.
WABASH VALLEY DRAGSTRIP 833-517-1717. Last Saturday Gamblers race, June 11-13 Bernie Mann Memorial, July 3 King of Track, Aug. 14 Conquest of Brazil Slammin 16, Sept. 17-19 Corvette Weekend NHRA Div. 3 Bracket Finals and Oct. 9 Matt Agresta @PROTZ Memorial race.
LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY 765-653-1512. Last Saturday season opener, May 29 MSCS Sprints, June 5 Fan Remembrance Weekend, June 10 USAC midgets, July 2-3 USAC/MSCS sprints, July 29 USAC Indiana Sprint Week, Aug. 21 MSCS sprints, Aug. 28 Gary Ricketts-Buckeye Bob Memorial, Sept. 4 King of Non Wing sprints, Sept. 11 Patriot 100 and Sept. 25 Final Night.
PARAGON SPEEDWAY 765-537-2366. April 18 USAC sprints, May 7 Mike Johnson Memorial sprints-Indiana Late models, June 3 USAC midgets, June 18 Chuck Amati Memorials MSCS sprints and Aug. 13 Fan Appreciation Night.
BLOOMINGTON SPEEDWAY 812-824-7400. Friday season opener. April 16 USAC sprints, May 28 Josh Burton Memorial, June 4 USAC midgets, July 30 Sheldon Kinser Memorial USAC sprints, Aug. 6 Bob Kinser Memorial sprints and Sept. 3 MSCS sprints.
LUCAS OIL RACEWAY 317-969-8600. NHRA US Nationals Sept. 1-5, Oval schedule- May 28 CARB Night Classic USAC Silver Crown-USF 2000, June 17 Thursday Night Thunder LOR sprints-midgets, July 3 SRX Independence Showdown, Aug. 13-14 Hoosier Classic-USAC Silver Crown LOR sprints-midgets, Oct. 2 Fall Brawl Jegs/CRA stocks All Star tour and LM sportsman-street stocks.
CHARLESTON SPEEDWAY 217-345-2929. April 24 season opener, May 21-22 Illini Showdown POWRi sprints midgets, June16 Illinois Speed Week POWRi midgets, Aug. 20 POWRi midgets, Sept. 4 FREAKY 40 UMP pro modifieds and Oct. 2 Fall Nationals street-factory stocks.
COLES COUNTY DRAGWAY USA. 217-345-7777 May 15 Speed for All “Throw Down," May 29-30 Blind Squirrel Quick 16 Weekend, June 19 ET Bracket-Head Ups No. 2, July 17 ET Bracket No. 13 Heads UP #3, Aug. 29-30 Blind Squirrel-Quick 16 Weekend, Sept. 25 King of College Novice Street ET Bracket No. 21 and Oct. 16 ET Bracket No. 27 Heads Up No. 6.
TRI-STATE SPEEDWAY (Haubstadt) 812-768-6025. Saturday World of Outlaw Sprints, April 17 MSCS sprints, May 15 MSCS sprints, May 30 MSCS sprints, June 6 USAC midgets, July 11 UMP Late Model Summer Nationals, July 31 USAC Indiana Sprint Week, Sept. 18 MSCS/USAC sprints and Oct. 9 USAC/MSCS sprints.
INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY 317-492-8500. May 14-15 NIT Indy car series, May 18 Indy 500 opening day, May 23 Indy 500 qualifications, May 28 Carb Day, May 30 Indy 500 and Aug. 14 NASCAR Xfinity, Aug. 15 NASCAR Brickyard 400, Oct.15-17 Intercontinental GT World Challenge and Oct. 23 Indy Autonomus Challenge.
Key USAC series dates 317-247-5151. INDIANA SPRINT WEEKS — July 23 Gas City, July 24 Kokomo, July 25 Lawrenceburg, July 28 Terre Haute, July 29 Putnamville, July 30 Bloomington and July 31 Haubstadt.
USAC INDIANA MIDGET WEEK dates — June 3 Paragon, June 4 Bloomington, June 5 Lawrenceburg and June 6 Haubstadt.
Selected USAC Silver Crown dates — May 9 Winchester, May 27 Indiana State Fairgrounds, May 28 Lucas Oil Raceway Park, Aug. 14 Lucas Oil Raceway Park, Aug. 21 Springfield, Ill., and Sept. 4 Du Quoin Ill.
As always, fans are advised to call ahead when threatening weather conditions exist. All dates are subject to change.
