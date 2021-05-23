If you’re a dirt-track racer or fan, there will be no better place to be this week than at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds and Terre Haute Action Track.
Noted for offering the best in open-wheel dirt-track racing, the local half-mile dirt oval will play host to three of the country’s premier dirt-racing series.
The USAC sprinters open the three-day spectacular Wednesday night with the Tony Hulman Classic. The big cars of the USAC Silver Crown series follow up with the SUMAR Classic on Thursday evening, then the popular winged sprints of the World of Outlaws circuit take center stage Friday night.
With all the hoopla surrounding the month of May and Indianapolis 500, Terre Haute promoter Bob Sargent may have outdone himself with the crowded and prestigious running of three high-profile events — the SUMAR a surprise addition to the local slate after the Silver Crown Hoosier 100 originally scheduled for the mile oval at the Indiana State Fairgrounds was cancelled.
Sargent wasn’t surprised by the move at Indianapolis and looks forward to bringing the champ dirt cars to Terre Haute.
“We knew the show at the mile wasn’t going to happen but didn’t want to the show it on our schedule until we knew for sure,” offered Sargent at the Action Track season opener a few weeks ago.
While all three scheduled shows carry their own degree of prestige, the Hulman Classic without question carries the title as longest-running streak at the local oval.
Wednesday’s card will mark the 51st running of the Classic, while the Outlaws will be making their 29th appearance here.
The big cars maybe not the most frequent visitor, but certainly might be the most competitive. USAC officials are quick to point out the big cars have produced a different winner each over the past 12 years between the time span between 2003 and 2018.
The shows will offer up the opportunities for two of the area’s most popular drivers to run in front of their strong local fan base.
Chase Stockon will be looking to continue his strong measure of success at the Fairgrounds, running in both sprint and Silver Crown events. The Sullivan County native is the 2019 victor of the Classic.
After capturing the prestigious USAC Indiana Sprint Weeks title a year ago, 2021 has proven to be a challenge for the popular racer. A new chassis has presented its share of headaches and uncharacteristic poor results.
He's hopeful his team has worked the bugs out of his Velocity chassis, making him a strong contender in the Classic.
“We’ve struggled big time at the big tracks so far this season. It's been a challenge finding the right balance on the big tracks, to the point where the car hasn’t been comfortable to drive,” voiced Stockon.
“We’ve gone back to our DRC chassis at times. Surprising we’ve been able to take setups from both cars to make us more competitive here of late,” Stockon added.
The Hulman Classic has been kind to area driver over the years with possibly the biggest upset of the event coming back in 1982 when area driver Chet Johnson stunned the sprint car world with his win.
It’s a feat Worthington driver Jadon Rogers would like to match. One of the fastest-rising stars on the area racing scene would like nothing better than add a strong showing to his resume.
Named the USAC Rookie of the Year this past December, the multi-sport athlete at White River Valley High School has already displayed his talents which several strong showings in 2021. He was fast qualifier for the USAC sprint show at Lawrenceburg and was feature winner at the Bloomington Motor Speedway earlier this month.
“I’m starting to learn more about the car. Probably maturing more as a driver. This is something I want to do for living. Something I’ve always wanted to do,” said the 18-year-old newcomer.
Track Enterprises have announced a special three-event ticket for the Action Track events with a $75 general admission pass for all three events.
Joe Buckles can be reached at jbuckles2142@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.