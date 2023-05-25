The 53rd chapter of the Tony Hulman Classic is in the record books and it's hard to remember a more dominating performance turned in by a winning driver than what Brady Bacon pulled off Tuesday.
With his past success at the Terre Haute Action Track, it's rather surprising his triumph was his first in the Classic. He's now a three-time winner at the local half-mile dirt oval.
With the exception of a couple late caution periods, Bacon dominated the field with a six-second margin of victory.
He himself acknowledged that he probably was pushing his mount more aggressively than needed over the closing stages of the 30-lap feature.
“I may have been running harder than I should have," Bacon said. "But this was the Classic, something we wanted real bad. This race has a lot of history around it and we didn’t want to let it slip away."
It took him 13 tries to win the Classic and he was finally rewarded with his ceremonial twin rifles and a nice $10,000 paycheck.
After a pair of earlier rainouts, it was nice to see an abundance of sunshine for the event — some expressing maybe too much as for track prep and the potential of dust throughout the night.
Fortunately for first-time race organizer Bill Rose, the show went off without a hitch. The veteran racer was not showing any sighs of relief until the final checkered flag fell.
It's no secret that the Classic no longer carries the prestige it once had — for a number of reasons.
Going from prime-time live national television coverage to a lowly Tuesday night spot pretty much shows how the event ranks among sprint-car dates these days, Tuesday’s card drew only 24 cars with a number of drivers not really qualified to be running a big half mile like Terre Haute. Still, the show was competitive without any serious incidents.
It was nice to see a strong showing of local entrants for the night. While the night didn’t produce the results many were looking for, they still welcomed the opportunity to run before their many fans.
The best showing was that of Brazil's Travis Thompson, who placed 15th.
Attendance was better than expected, considering it being a week-night event and with the lack of promotion the show was given. The days of simply opening the gates and watching the fans filter in are a thing of the past.
When Rose was introduced as the new promoter back in April, he said one of his first priorities was to eliminate the controversial parking fee.
That was the case for the track's season opener, only to be replaced by a comparable ticket increase. While many took notice, most agreed it was just nice to see racing back at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
Also worth noting, an announcement is expected soon that an October date is in the offering for the twice-postponed USAC Silver Crown Sumar Classic.
