The checkered flag has fallen, the dust settled and the newly crowned champion is resting comfortably in his symbolic trophy-winning rocking chair in the latest chapter of Indiana Sprint Weeks.
Despite the challenges of COVID-19 and the always unpredictable Indiana weather, the latest version of the two biggest weeks of USAC sprint-car racing had to be termed a successful run.
Most are in agreement attendance figures were down slightly compared to past ISW years. This the result of restricted ticket sales. Still there were profitable nights for five of the seven tracks that were able to get their shows run.
The lone loser? Joe and Jill Spiker, who lost their shows at Lincoln Park and Bloomington to the weather.
The shows were competive as ever. Lead changes numbers were the best in years — four at Gas City, series high of six at Kokomo and four at the Action Track show, with C.J. Leary’s winning drive at Lawrenceburg the lone flag-to-flag run.
Four different winners in the five features. Series champ Chase Stockon winless but posting an impressive string of top-five finishes, the only driver to accomplish that feat. It was the third straight year the championship was won without a checkered flag — although many of his loyal supporters say Chase was the real winner at Terre Haute. You will not get an argument on that assessment in this corner.
Chase's margin of win was just 22 markers. He entered what turned out to be the final points race where six drivers were still in contention for the title.
ISW offers veterans and newcomers alike the opportunity to take on the best non-wing racers at the states top dirt ovals and it was nice to see a number of local teams jump at chance to strut their stuff.
As one might expect those runs generated their share of mixed results for those up to the challenge. That group included Brandon Mattox (Terre Haute), Jadon Rogers (Worthington), Nate McMillin (Rosedale), Harley Burns (Brazil), Brandon Morin (Jasonville) and Shelby Van Gilder (Terre Haute).
Mattox’s string of five top-15 finishes enabled him to finish 13th in final ISW points while maintaining his No. 10 ranking in national points.
Jadon had his share of moments, flipping on more than one occasion, but had best the feature finish of the area contingent with a top-10 showing at Haubstadt. The White River Valley High School senior is rapidly establishing himself as one fastest young stars on the area sprint car scene. He posted five feature wins a year ago and has already made it to victory lane once this season.
There's great news for USAC Silver Crown fans. The Hoosier 100 is returning to the Indiana State Fairgrounds Aug. 23. Yes, on the one-mile dirt oval. Fans of the big cars were disappointed a year ago when it was announced racing was ending at the Fairgrounds.
The planned conversion of the Indy dirt surface to stone has failed to materialize, providing the Track Enterprise promoting group (Bob Sargent) the opportunity to run the 100-miler once again.
The champ cars will run two days earlier at Lucas Oil Raceway in the Dave Steele Carb Night. Racing resumes this Sunday with Mountain Dew Family Night at the Action Track with Midwest Sprint Car Series sprints, Scotts Custom Colors DIRTcar modifieds and Indiana Late Models.
Joe Buckles can be reached at jbuckles4@frontier.com.
