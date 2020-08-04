When history looks back on Indiana Sprint Week 2020, the event will probably be judged as much for the way it played out as the results themselves.
It will be noted for crowning a first-time champion, one who served up a measure of redemption and one that couldn’t be more popular with area fans.
Yes, Chase Stockon can now add a new title to his impressive U.S. Auto Club resume. He is now not only known as the USAC “Ironman” for his recording 310 consecutive starts but also as USAC champion — as in Indiana Sprint Weeks champion.
His third-place finish in what turned to be the series race finale Sunday night at Haubstadt locked up his crowning achievement — this coming only days after he endured one of his bigger disappointments in racing, a last-lap loss in the Don Smith Classic at the Terre Haute Action Track four days earlier.
“It's going to take awhile for of this to sink in,” voiced the elated newly crowned champ. ”You've got to give a lot of credit to my guys for not giving up with what we went through. It's been a trying week.
“For a new team we’ve really come together. Personally, I didn’t want to leave anything on the table. The night before I could hardly sleep. We had a pretty good race car all race night. It seemed to stay the same most of the night while everybody else seem to fall off.”
His feature points strategy was pretty simple.
“In the feature I knew I had to keep two places ahead of Justin [Grant] and Chris [Windom]. It's hard to tell where the other guys were running. I really didn’t know I had won the thing until I saw them coming toward me with the trophy.”
His winning advantage was a reasonably safe 22-point cushion.
The gut-wrenching loss at the Action Track earlier in the week was still very much on his mind.
“We didn’t give up after the Terre Haute deal. We kept our heads up. Just kept going on. It shows how strong we are as a team,“ he said.
“The results were pretty redeeming for all us. With the way USAC played with the yellow flags at Terre Haute and the way Justin [Grant] drove us there, we couldn’t be happier with the way everything played out.”
Stockon’s title run marked the third straight year the ISW title was won without winning a feature event over the 10-day run. His championship run was the results of five consecutive top-five feature finishes, the only driver among the title contenders to accomplish that feat.
It's an impressive string of consistency that could lead him to even greater heights as the second half of the sprint season unfolds — a coveted national driving title.
“The Sprint Week thing ought to give us a lot of momentum for the national championship. Once you get hot like we did in Sprint Week those runs will take care of the points,” he said. “When you run as well as we have over the past couple weeks you can be hard to beat."
Those are words of assurance to his many followers coming from a likable and talented young man that just a few years ago was walking the hallways of Sullivan High School with dreams of one day of becoming a championship race driver.
