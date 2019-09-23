When the 2019 racing season took the green flag this past spring, one of the most anticipated and scrutinized moves on the area racing scene was the change in promotional rights at Paragon Speedway.
Always a popular facility for both the fans and racers, the Morgan County facility faced an uncertain future after years of gradual decline. So when the news came out that Joe Spiker Enterprises out of Greencastle was taking over promotional rights, the move drew its share of attention.
There was the immediate air of excitement followed by skepticism whether the group could handle both the racing programs at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville and Paragon on back-to-back nights on a weekly basis. Questions abounded where Joe and Jill Spiker could land the help and equipment needed to operate the grueling demands of both dirt ovals.
Despite an early bout with the weather — losing six shows at LPS and five at Paragon to rain — and a steep learning curve, the season progressed as scheduled and from all accounts ended on a high note.
Attendance in the stands and pits met if not exceeded expectation at both tracks. The group drew high praise for the much needed improvements to the facilities at Paragon.
It was a tired and relieved Joe and Jill Spiker who oversaw their next-to-last show of the year at LPS this past weekend, the programs at Paragon having ended a week earlier.
Joe took time to offer up his assessment on how the joint track venture had played out over the long and exhausting campaign.
“We learned a lot. At times the learning curve was pretty steep. It took a while to get a handle on things but here at the end I think things played out well for both tracks,” said the veteran promoter.
He learned quickly there were few similarities between the two dirt ovals.
“I tried [track prep] to do there [at Paragon] what we do here [at LPS] and it was totally different. The tracks may be only 20 minutes apart but the weather can be so different. There are a lot of difference even with something as simple as the sun.
“You don’t have to deal the sun here [LPS] like down there [Paragon]. It stays around much longer. [The track at Paragon] might be smaller but you have to water so much more. Then there always the wind to deal with at Paragon.
“Working the two tracks was like having two kids. There's the one that’s the straight-A student [LPS] and then the one you have work with a little more [Paragon],” jested Spiker.
“The biggest challenge we faced all year was having the right equipment and track personnel in place each night. It wasn’t easy doing both. In some ways everything was new to us on any given night.” he explained.
With Paragon now closed and the season finale at LPS coming up this weekend, the pair are already planning for 2020.
“You have to come up with something different. You can’t do the same thing every year. We might try the late models-wing sprints or mini-sprints. We wouldn’t do the late models weekly and we would have to be guaranteed 20 cars.”
”We had our ups and downs as we knew we would. There are few guarantees in this business. Overall I think we’re on the right track. The fans know there is going to be racing at Paragon on Friday nights and here [at LPS] every Saturday.”
Joe Buckles can be reached at jbuckles4@frontier.com
