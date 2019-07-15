The life and times of a weekly short-race promoter can present some of the most demanding and challenging roles in all of racing.
Just ask Jill and Joe Spiker.
The Greencastle pair have taken on a new role this summer, one that many consider an impossible task — that of promoting a weekly show at not just one but two tracks: Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville on Saturday nights and their newest venture at Paragon Speedway every Friday night.
Now, halfway through their first full season of operating the dirt-track facilities, the hard-working couple seem to be right at home with their new roles (this in addition to operating their excavating business out of Greencastle).
With a combination of 11 rainouts already this season, one would think it’s been a part-time role thus far.
Not so says Joe, who reveals there has been no shortage of 16-hour work days at each facility.
Despite their battles with Mother Nature, both shows appear to be flourishing, with strong car and fan turnouts. Facility upgrades at Paragon are drawing high praise from fans and racers alike.
With the seemingly impossible demands of operating two busy dirt tracks comes the obvious question: Why would one take on such a time-consuming and thankless position?
“The challenge. It’s really that simple,” answered the Greencastle businessman. “We didn’t want to see a race track with such history fade away.”
It’s no secret the Morgan County facility near Paragon has been on the selling block for a number of years.
Owners Judy and Keith Ford were looking for someone to take over the demands of running the track.
“Judy and Keith felt after 32 years, it was time for a change. Time for new blood. We have agreed to a five-year contract to lease the track. It’s not our intention to come in and make waves, not to make wholesale changes,” explained Joe Spiker.
“[The Fords] wanted to see the tradition of the track continue. I have to admit it’s been a little strange, after being their competition for 10 years, now to be working together. Keith is excited to see the changes.”
Naysayers predicted the Spikers would have trouble finding an adequate work force needed to keep both tracks operational on back-to-back nights. It was a factor that weighed heavily on their decision on whether or not to take on the new task.
“We have five full-time employees willing to put in 16- to18-hour work days to make this happen. It wouldn’t be possible without what they’ve done to keep both tracks up and running,” Joe Spiker said.
One of those making the weekly treks to handle race-day chores on consecutive nights is Jack McCullough of Brazil. Working the back sign-in gate, he notes it has been a smooth transition, and he’s not surprised the new promoters have made it happen.
“You don’t tell Joe and Jill Spiker it can’t be done. I don’t care what it is, they will make it happen,” McCullough said.
The help from an unexpected source has also made the task much easier
“The people of Paragon have been a great help. They have welcomed us with open arms,” praised the appreciative Joe Spiker. “ They’ve helped with the cleanup. Volunteered their help with whatever is needed.
“The race track has always been a big part of the Paragon community. Many have grown up around the track. They are happy to see the tradition carry on.”
