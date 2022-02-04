JOE BUCKLES: O'Connor among new promoters at Action Track

When the green flag unfurls on the 2022 Terre Haute Action Track season, it will do so under new promotional leadership.
An eagerly awaited announcement and one of the poorest-kept secrets regarding the future of racing at Wabash Valley Fairgrounds became known earlier this week.
Official news of changes at the local half-mile dirt oval came in a release from the U.S. Auto Club sanctioning body based out of Speedway.
The club has sanctioned events at the track since the 1950s and is scheduled to have four events here this season.
Indiana businessmen Scott Ronk of Kokomo and Bernie Stuebgen of Indianapolis along with Kokomo Speedway owner Reece O’Connor will share duties with the operations at the track.
While Ronk and Stuebgen might be new names to area fans, O’Connor is not. His family operates Kokomo Speedway and spent several seasons helping prepare the Action Track racing surface back during the 2010-2011 seasons.
Prep that consistently drew high praise from racers and fans alike.
The trio replace longtime Action Track promoter Bob Sargent, whose contract with the Wabash Valley Fairboard Association was not renewed at the end of the 2021 season.
While the new promoters and the Fairboard have not released an official announcement of the changes expected to come at the popular race facility both parties have expressed optimism that the future at the track could not be brighter.
Immediate physical changes will be the removal of the controversial concrete walls that surround the turns at the dirt oval to upgrades to track lighting, restroom and concession areas.
The 2022 schedule has yet to be released but schedules by two sanctioning bodies the US Auto Club and Midwest Sprint Car Series reveal an early 6 race slate. A season opener with the USAC Sumar Classic for Silver Crown cars May 1, USAC sprints on May 20-21 and July 27. MSCS shows June 24 and Aug. 12.
Additional dates are expected. As many as 10 shows have been on the track schedule in recent years.
With the upcoming racing campaign just weeks away Stuebgen says time has arrived to make much anticipated changes at the track.
“There are a lot of projects that have to be done in a short amount of time but the guardrail is a very big deal and our No. 1 priority is to replace those concrete blocks,” said Stuebgen who owns and operates several highly successful race shops in the Indianapolis area.
The concrete safety barriers that line the turns have long been the subject of concern and criticism among drivers and officials since they were installed back in 2007.
Their replacement will be tiered nine foot steel guardrails similar to that used at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa. They will extend through both turns around the half mile oval.
Fairboard and area businessman John Fitzpatrick leads up the board race committee and says it was time for changes at the track and feels the new direction couldn’t be in better hands. Beginning with the new safety features.
“Replacing those concrete walls is something that I have wanted for over 6 years. There are guys who won’t run here because of those walls,” said Fitzpatrick, who had two sons compete at the track in sprints cars .
“With those changes and Bernie [Stuebgen] visions like that of resurrecting the Hut Hundred [USAC midget race] shows we’re headed in right direction,” said the optimistic Fitzpatrick.
Fellow fairboard member Mark Bilyeu has played an active role with changes at the track and he too is enthusiastic about the path the group is undertaking.
“I think we [fairboard] have to be very optimistic heading into the new year. With the changes we have planned its going to be a better experience for the racers and fans,” expressed Bilyeu.
Joe Buckles can be reached at jbuckles2142@gmail.com.
