Can there be a more be a more disheartening sound race day morning, for a race fan, than the sound of rain pelting down on a window?
It’s a scenario that has played out all too frequently for Terre Haute Action Track fans in recent years. The latest episode was the washout for USAC’s rescheduled Sumar Classic this past weekend.
Rain is the culprit and nemesis of race promoters everywhere, with dirt-track racing the most vulnerable to the costly disruptions.
The Sumar forecast looked promising early in the week, then gradually deteriorated as the race weekend approached. Ironically, those preparing the racing surface spent most of the week pumping thousands of gallons of water into the half-mile surface.
It’s an accepted part of the sport fans have grudgingly learned to live with.
If you’re an avid race, it’s a sure bet you’ve run afoul with the weather over time. Maybe some rainouts are more painful than others. We all have our stories.
As one who has the chased racing for more than 60 years, those long trips home after rainouts from places like College Station, Texas (Texas World Speedway); Long Pond, Pa. (Pocono); Rockingham, N.C.; Atlanta; to name only few, still linger in my memory.
Chasing down the NASCAR Winston Cup race at Atlanta was one of the more frustrating and interesting. It took three attempts to see the 500-miler. Fortunately, gas went for 39 cents a gallon in those days.
The highlight of the marathon affair was a personal apology from the king himself, Richard Petty, for all our troubles. I can’t imagine any of the present-day drivers showing such concern for their fans.
If there is a biggest loser with a postponement or cancellation, it has to be the promoter. It’s been said that even if a race is rescheduled and run, the promoter will automatically lose 20% at gate from what he would have made.
Not only do promoters take a financial hit at the front gate, they face the daunting task of rescheduling an event. It’s not simply a matter of picking a date, especially when dealing with a sanctioning body or fairgrounds.
If there is anyone in the area more aware of the battles with the elements, it would be veteran track operators Joe and Jill Spiker at nearby Lincoln Park Speedway.
They’ve been at it for 15 years, including three seasons when they also staged shows at Paragon and Bloomington all on the same weekends. The pair have had their share of bouts with the weather over the years. They’ve been at it long enough to learn to roll with the punches.
“Your constantly playing the weather game. I don’t think many fans realize what we go through when dealing with the weather. It’s always a guessing game, sometimes even up to the last moments on race day,” Joe Spiker said.
“It can be nice-nice all day, then at 6 o’clock, the skies open up. It’s those last-minute cancellations that hurt the most. You already have your work crews there and your food-concessions prepared. It can be costly,” added the Greencastle native.
“When the weather is threatening, we try our best to look out for those traveling. We may make a call early. It’s always a tough call,” he continued.
“You watch the weather all week, but even up to race day it can be a guessing game. Even with all the technology we have today, the less accurate those forecasts have become.
“We don’t know how Jill does it, but she’s our best forecaster. Whatever she calls, bank on it.”
A wet racing surface is only one headache that a track operator might fight with on a rainy race weekend.
“You have the parking areas, the pits and roads getting in and out the track,” Spiker said. “Then there is always potential safety issues you have to look at. You need to be able to get your safety and fire personnel to areas that can be impossible to reach when it rains.”
So now we wait on the future status of the Sumar. At the same time, we hope for better weather fortunes for the Hulman Classic set for May 23.
