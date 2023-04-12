With the season-opening Terre Haute Action Track Sumar Classic looming on the horizon, it’s time to offer fans the 53rd annual “Trackside” race schedules column.
With pandemic conflicts hopefully now behind us, it’s time to present a look at the scheduling for the tracks most frequented by Wabash Valley fans and racers, providing key dates and phone numbers for those facilities.
Those include the following:
TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK (812-234-6868) — Under new promotional leadership — its third in as many seasons — the half-mile dirt oval will offer an abbreviated but attractive three-race slate.
The season opener is slated for Sunday with the USAC Silver Crown Sumar Classic followed by the USAC Tony Hulman Classic for sprint cars May 23 and closing with the USAC Indiana Sprint Weeks show July 26.
WABASH VALLEY DRAGWAY (833-517-1717) — With the current promoters already saying this will be their final year of operating the southside dragstrip, they hope to go out with a bang.
A hectic schedule should offer the best in NHRA-sanctioned ET bracket racing. Key dates include the True Nostalgia Super Stocks on April 29, Bernie Mann Memorial No Box Nationals on May 26-28, VP Fuels Fast 33 on June 17, VP Fuels Fast 33 on Aug. 5, Carquest Slammin 16 on Aug. 19, The Agresta/Protz Memorial on Sept. 9 and Hoosier No Prep on Oct. 14.
LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY (765-653-3485) — Certainly the area’s most popular and best-attended weekly short track show has a loaded slate.
Key dates are Midwest Sprint Car Series shows May 27 and Aug. 19, with combined USAC-MSCS sprints June 30-July 1, USAC Midget Week on June 8, USAC Sprint Weeks on July 27, Gary Ricketts Memorial-Buckeye Bob 33 on Aug. 5 and Kyle Larson’s popular High Limit Sprint Car series Oct. 10.
INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY (317-492-6700) — The track and its events speak for themselves, starting with the IRL Indy GP on May 12-13, Indy 500 qualifications May 20-21, Carb Day on May 26, Indy 500 on May 28, NASCAR Xfinty and Cup on Aug. 12-13, IMSA Weather Tech sports cars Sept. 15-17 and USAC midgets Sept. 27-30.
PARAGON SDEEDWAY (765-537-2344) — Recently renovated, much to delight to the fan and racers alike, the Saturday night weekly show also offers a host of special events.
Included are the April 29 Mike Johnson Memorial for non-wing sprints, May 20 MSCS sprints, July 15 MSCS sprints, July 28-29 BOSS Buckeye sprints, Aug. 26 Tony Stewart All-Star sprints, Sept. 1-2 Xtreme Outlaw midgets and Sept. 30 Chuck Amati Classic.
BLOOMINGTON SPEEDWAY (765-653-1512) — In its 100th season, the quarter-mile dirt oval features the USAC Larry Rice Classic on April 14, MSCS sprints May 26, USAC Midget Week on June 9 and USAC Indiana Sprint Weeks on July 28.
LUCAS OIL RACEWAY PARK (317-969-8600) — The USAC Silver Crown cars 70th Hoosier 100 on May 23, CARB Night Silver Crown cars May 26, ARCA stocks-NASCAR Craftsman trucks Aug. 11 and the NHRA U.S. Nationals on Aug. 30-Sept. 4.
CIRCLE CITY RACEWAY (317-746-6928) — Located on the Indianapolis south side at Marion County Fairgrounds, the short-track dirt oval offers USAC sprints May 24-25, MSCS sprints June 10, USAC Indiana Sprint Weeks on July 24 and USAC sprints Sept 15.
TRI-STATE SPEEDWAY (812-768-5995) — This fan-favorite, quarter-mile dirt oval offers USAC/MSCS sprints April 15, World of Outlaws on April 29, MSCS sprints May 28, USAC Midget Week on June 4, UMP Summer Nationals on July 9, USAC Sprints Weeks on July 29 and USAC/MSCS sprints Sept. 16 and MSCS sprints Oct. 14.
Selected USAC Series specials
USAC Silver Crown specials — Terre Haute Action Track on Sunday, ORP Raceway on May 26, Springfield on Aug. 19, St. Louis on Aug. 27, DuQuoin on Sept. 2 and Lucas Oil Raceway Park on Oct. 14.
USAC Midget Week — Haubstadt on June 4, Circle City on June 5, Gas City on June 7, Lincoln Park on June 8, Bloomington on June 9, Lawrenceburg on June 10 and Kokomo on June 11.
Indiana Sprint Weeks — July 21 at Gas City, July 22 at Kokomo, July 23 at Lawrenceburg, July 24 at Circle City. July 26 at the Action Track, July 27 at Lincoln Park Speedway, July 28 Bloomington and July 29 at Haubstadt.
Fans are cautioned that all dates are subject to change and they should call ahead when inclement weather conditions threaten.
Joe Buckles can be reached at jbuckles2142gmail.com.
