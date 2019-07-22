When seeking the bold prediction on how the 2019 U.S. Auto Club’s Indiana Sprint Week might play out, who better to go to for the inside scoop than Dave Darland?
After all, the three-time champion of the series has been around since its inception in 1988 and is one who can lay claim to being the all-time leader in feature victories with 18 ISW checkered flags.
So who does the “King” see as the drivers or teams to beat over the eight-race, 10-day tour? His answer is not all that surprising and what one might expect considering his wealth of experience.
“I don’t think there any question you have to look at the same five or six teams that are at the front anywhere we go all year. They have the equipment/experience you have to have to win. Its really that simple,” said the veteran racer. “To win the whole thing you have to put everything together at the right time. Stay away from those off nights. Don’t make a bad night worse than it could be.
“It all starts with qualifying. Qualify poor and you play catch-up all night. You have to make it through your heat. Be there at the finish in the feature. Sounds easy, but there’s only a handful of teams that you can say are capable of doing that over 10 days. There’s always going to be those surprise winners, but it’s going to be the same guys from that group that you’ll have to be beat.”
With the first week of ISW racing now in the books, Darland’s predictions appear to be right on mark. The top 10 ISW points are strikingly similar to those of the national points prior to series opener at Gas City.
Brady Bacon is only 11 points back of leader C.J. O’Leary. Chris Windom and Justin Grant are in top five. Kevin Thomas Jr., Tyler Courtney and Chase Stockon are also in the top 10.
As much as he would like to say his own ride was a serious contender heading into the second round of ISW at the Action Track on Wednesday night, Darland is realistic about his chances.
“As a new team I wished we would have had more time in the race car. Our approach will to be win races, not so much the points,” conceded the winningest driver in USAC sprint car racing.
• Notes — The first four races of ISW produced four different feature winners. Shane Cottle (Gas City), Courtney (Plymouth), Windom (Kokomo) and Grant (Lawrenceburg).
Windom’s win is his first in the series in eight years. He is the series defending champ.
The only area driver running the ISW series was Center Point’s Brandon Mattox, who made both the Plymouth and Kokomo features. Unfortunately, he was involved in a flip in the Plymouth show.
Congratulations are in order to area competitors Jadon Rogers (Worthington) and Tyler Loughmiller (Brazil). Rogers won his third sprint-car feature of the season over the weekend at Paragon Speedway and Loughmiller, a front-runner on the UMP modified circuit, was recently named the recipient of the Rich Vogler Memorial scholarship award.
Joe Buckles can be reached at jbuckles4@frontier.com
