At a time when USAC is in need of name appeal in its racing divisions, Justin Grant is doing his best to fill that role quite nicely these days.
Grant added to his high ranking status late Wednesday night with his impressive win in the Indiana Sprint Week sprint feature at the Action Track.
On a night when a near-capacity crowd was treated to a lengthy but entertaining card of racing, it was the defending ISW champ Grant who displayed why he and a very few select others help separate USAC shows from regular short-track shows.
Grant added to his already impressive list of career stats. That list now includes 40 USAC wins, a series-high six ISW checkered flags, and he now becomes a five-time Action Track feature winner.
The four earlier 2023 ISW shows played out before large car and fan turnouts. The Terre Haute race program offering the shortest ISW field with 34 cars. The late-arriving crowd was in no hurry to take on the customary July heat.
It was not a night without it's off- and on-track moments. Some were scary, others puzzling. Probably the scariest and least noticed moment of the night came at the checkered flag, when Robert Ballou's car shot across the track and slammed into the front stretch retaining wall.
Sending several bystanders scurried for safety in the very ugly incident. Local photographer David Nearpass was among those who escaped without injury in that incident, which could have resulted in dire consequences.
The already abbreviated 2023 season slate of sprint car racing at the fairgrounds has taken the checkered flag. Still, the season at the local half-mile dirt oval may still have one race remaining on its schedule.
The twice-postponed USAC Silver Crown SUMAR Classic now appears headed to an October date, with or without the support of the current promotional leadership. USAC has promoted the event on its own in the past and is prepared to take on a similar role again. If that happens, it could be the final and deciding points race of the season.
While it's become an all too annoying subject of conjecture, questions remain about the future of racing at fairgrounds and whether promoter Bill Rose’s contract will be renewed. The first-year organizer was noncommittal about his future here.
Jennifer Hamiltion of the Wabash Valley Fair Board would not rule out the potential of yet another change at the track.
“You have to remember that Bill Rose only has a one-year contract,” said Hamilton. “For the first time in a number of years, I’m optimistic where we [the Fair Board] are headed. We have the right people in the right places. We want racing.
"How that plays out is yet to be seen."
It's no secret Rose’s priorities in racing are to his World of Outlaws efforts. Whether that will allow Rose to handle both roles, only time will tell.
On the positive side, a big tip of the hat to Fairgrounds director of grounds operations Bob Couch and his staff for the installation of new restrooms in the infield — a long overdo and much-welcomed addition for race fans.
Joe Buckles can be reached by email at jbuckles2142@gmail.com.
