If the late Jim Hurtubise had been in attendance at the Terre Haute Action Track this past weekend, it’s a sure bet the legendary racing figure would have given an enthusiastic thumps up with the way the evening played out in an event named in his honor.
Yes, “Herk,” as his many worshippers called him, would probably have sported his familiar broad smile, tipped a cold one and called it a job well done by the visiting USAC sprint contingent.
The evening belonged to Justin Grant, who ended a string of frustrating nights in a sprint car at the local half-mile clay oval. His past record in the sprints here was less than spectacular.
He ended his woes locally with a near-perfect run in the 30-lap main event. He led all 30 circuits and left no question he had the car to beat on the night.
Hurtubise would probably have taken extra pleasure in viewing Grant’s dominance on the night because, much like himself, the talented Grant at a young age has ventured east to make his living driving sprint cars in the Midwest.
Now a two-time winner at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, having won the Sumar Classic a year ago, Grant didn’t hide the fact that the Action Track is not one of his favorite tracks to run. At least in a sprint car.
Some may remember watching Grant exiting the first turn airborne, ending up in the parking lot, in his first visit here. With his talent and the equipment he has under him, it’s a sure bet his fortunes have turned toward the better.
It was not the best of nights for area favorite Chase Stockon. With a front-row starting spot, his odds looked good to make it to victory lane at the Fairgrounds once again.
In reality, his race was over almost as quick as it began. Cautious not to draw the ire of USAC, he did his best to hide his displeasure with the way the start was handled. Feeling he was jumped at the start pretty much ruined his evening.
“There was a jump start and nothing was done about it. It pretty much set the tone with the way our night played out. I have to be careful what I say, but we have some tough guys running USAC this year. If you get behind them, it's hard to make up,” said the frustrated seventh-place finisher.
It was not the best of nights for the flagman. In something rarely seen even by the most seasoned viewer, the white flag signaling the last lap of the feature appeared not once but twice on the night.
It was an obvious miscue that made for some anxious moments as the race drew to a close. It was an embarrassing moment USAC officials wanted to brush aside afterwards.
“You know, there was a full moon and it's Friday the 13th, so what do you expect,” USAC official Levi Jones offered with a sheepish grin.
Race promoter Bob Sargent was well pleased with the attendance on the night considering all the activities going on in the Terre Haute area on race night.
“Not bad with what we were going up against. Now it's on to the big one — the really big one, “ the veteran promoter said, referring to the big two-day USAC and World Outlaws sprints shows at the Fairgrounds on Oct 11-12.
Joe Buckles can be reached at jbuckles4@frontier.com.
