In a season that started with so much promise for the Terre Haute Action Track, it has come to an abrupt and controversial end with the future of racing at the southside facility hanging in the balance.
When word came down through a U.S. Auto Club press release Tuesday that the scheduled Sept. 30 sprint-car race at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds would be moving to Kokomo Speedway, it brought to light the troubling times that has festered all summer between race promoters Scott Ronk and Bernie Stuebgen and the Vigo County Fair Board.
In a campaign plagued with broken promises and a war of words between both sides, the future that couldn’t have been brighter when the season opened in May quickly started to deteriorate through the 10-event schedule
Under Ronk’s direction and financial backing, the track underwent several major physical changes, reportedly costing the Kokomo businessman more than $.25 million dollars.
The biggest change was the removal of the controversial concrete walls that surrounded the half-mile dirt oval.
It didn’t take long for the working relationship between the two parties to break down, reaching a low point at a June night race when law enforcement was called to help settle a disturbance between both groups.
Fair board member and race committee chairman John Fitzpatrick acknowledged the issues facing the two groups earlier this week, but he was hopeful that differences could be resolved ensuring the future of the nationally recognized racing facility.
“I’m hopeful both sides can resolve their differences and we will continue to have racing at the track. It means so much to the community and racing. Scott and his group have done so much to make things better.” Fitzpatrick said.
In an interview with the Tribune-Star on Sept 12, Stuebgen — the successful Indianapolis race parts merchant — warned of impending issues with the fair board.
“With the current feelings, I don’t see how we can continue to work the board over there. My name is not on the contact. I got involved as a favor to Scott. It will be hard to continue to operate under that environment,” said the operator of four speed shops while fielding cars on the winged sprint-car scene.
If personality conflicts between the two fractions weren’t enough to sour the relationship, the financial woes created by losing bouts with the weather only added to the troubled environment. One cost the new promoters $25,000 on a Sunday night makeup date in May.
Any hopes of reversing the losing trend were dealt a serious blow with the loss of the always financially successful Indiana Sprint Week to rain in July.
The contract between the two reportedly calls for a three-year agreement, with the fair board to receive $5,000 per event. How the contract plays out following the moving of the scheduled season finale is sure to only add fuel to an already volatile situation.
The inter workings of the fair board are not privy to the public. But it is said there are as many board members who would like to see racing disappear as those who want to see it continue. One side supposedly says the fairgrounds loses money each time a race card is run, while the other side claims racing is the only consistent money-maker for the place.
Disputes between race promoters and fair boards have always been a part of racing, with the Terre Haute track record worse than most. Since its first race in 1952, the track has operated under 21 different individual or promotional groups.
Ironically, the change in venue for the scheduled season finally goes to Kokomo Speedway, which is owned and operated by the O’Conner family of Kokomo. Reece O’Connor did track preparation at the Action Track on previous occasions, including this past summer.
Joe Buckles can be reached by email at jbuckles2142@gmail.com.
