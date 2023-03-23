Following an abrupt and controversial ending to the 2022 Terre Haute Action Track season, questions lingered regarding the future of racing at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
With the current motorsports campaign looming on the horizon, those concerns appeared even more pressing as the track went searching for a new promoter. There were more questions than answers.
Race fans and racers can now breathe a huge sigh of relief with the announcement Thursday that veteran racer Bill Rose has taken over the promotional rights for track in 2023.
The longtime short-track racer, who now calls Crawfordsville his home, signed a one-year agreement to promote what could be termed a limited but attractive schedule.
Rose was introduced to the media surrounded by several fellow racers and officials on a damp and dreary afternoon, with all in attendance looking for brighter days ahead at the nationally recognized dirt-track oval.
Rose announced that track will host three USAC-sanctioned events during the upcoming season — the Silver Crown race April 16 and USAC sprints with the Hulman Classic on May 23 and an Indiana Sprint Week race July 26.
While some might be disappointed with a shorter-than-normal schedule, many are thankful that the facility will still have racing. Remember, this is a track with a history of racing dating back to 1952.
Its rich tradition is what lured Rose to venture into the always risky financial proposition.
“I’ve lost my share of money over all the years with all the racing I’ve done before, so this will be nothing new,” Rose said. “This place has so much history and I want to keep it alive — bring it back to the way it was.”
As for the scheduling, Rose is cautious about breaking into the promotional side of a sport he has been a part of since 1989.
“We’ll start with the Silver Crown cars and run the USAC sprints twice,” Rose mentioned. “Down the road, I’d like to bring in the big-block modifieds from out east.”
Rose is determined to make the visits to the track more fan friendly.
“We know we will offer good racing,” he said. “We want to fill those stands. We plan to do away parking fees and allow coolers in the infield.”
Some might question Rose’s lack of experience on the promotional side of racing despite his lengthy time in racing.
“It’s no different than running any other business. You got to give the customer what they want and what the need. I’ve been in business all my life, so in many ways this won’t be anything different for me,” said Rose, who will continue to be active running on the World of Outlaws.
“We’ll do 87 Outlaws shows, five USAC Silver Crown and 30 dirt-modified events,” he said. And the key to pull off that feat is pretty simple to Rose. “You don’t sleep,” jested the veteran racer.
Among those in attendance was newly appointed Fair Board president Brian DeHart. He is delighted to see racing continue at the track and offered guarded optimism for the future of racing at Fairgrounds.
“We are a not-for-profit organization, so it’s important that racing can support itself,” DeHart emphasized. “We’re happy to be working with our new promoter and keeping the tradition of racing here as it has in the past.”
One driver on hand was local racer Brandon Mattox, who will run both USAC sprint shows.
“Like most racers, I’m delighted to see racing continue here. I had no issues with the previous promoter. I’m just happy to see someone step in and keeping racing alive. This place and its tradition means so much to our sport and for our fans,” said Mattox, the 2022 USAC Most Improved Driver of the Year winner.
So Rose now becomes the third different promoter in the last three years — facing the daunting task of assembling a track crew and a competitive racing surface in less than two weeks.
Those who have followed his career over the years know the job will get done, with maybe a little less sleep.
