There's probably nothing more discouraging in sports than to see a prize athlete’s skills diminish or to see an event lose its lofty status.
No matter at what level, it's an aspect that is seemingly unavoidable. It's simply a parting way in sports.
It's an element that was very much in evidence with the recent running of the Tony Hulman Classic at the Terre Haute Action Track.
On a hot and humid evening, a sizable crowd gathered at Wabash Valley Fairgrounds to get their first taste of oval-track racing in a year that has unfolded like no other.
What better way to open the year than with an event the stature of the Hulman Classic? After all, the event was celebrating its 50th running. The evening pretty much went according to script.
Few in attendance arriving under bright sunny skies realized how the show's fate was in doubt earlier in the morning. Earlier rain had the track surfaced flooded on several areas of the half-mile dirt oval.
It was only the yeoman efforts of the track crew that made the surface raceable throughout the night.
With the exception of race winner Chris Windom’s stellar drive over the 30-lap feature and a nice payday for Track Enterprises, the event will not go down as one of its more memorable Classics over its half century of running.
In far too many ways, the event is not what it used to be. The purse was no different than a regular show — only a fraction of what it was in its early runnings when television and popular Calcutta dinner made for a very lucrative payout.
The field lacked the car-count numbers fans expect to see on an event with such stature. The prerace buildup was practically non-existent. One could not escape the “it's not like it used to be” rumblings heard throughout the evening.
Still, the show went on as scheduled. Maybe only a shell of its former self, but still offered a night at the races. We can be thankful for that. With the current status of USAC racing, it's doubtful we will see the Classic return to its glory days anytime soon.
Race notes — Windom’s win was his seventh at the Fairgrounds. Some may not recognize a Midwest Sprint Car Series victory in 2018.
It was nice to see local driver Brandon Mattox have a solid 12th-place run in the Classic. It boosted his top-10 point ranking, a standing that has substantial financial USAC incentives.
And how about the ninth-place finish for Brandon Morin? Nate McMillin’s second-place finish in his heat race offered one of the best drives of the night. Chase Stockon's third-place finish was probably his last appearance in his familiar No 32 sprinter.
With a new ride already established, look for Chase’s racing career headed in a new direction in the upcoming days. More on that in a future column. It's exciting news for the popular racer and his fans.
• How does a driver spend his evening after the biggest win of his career — that coming at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?
Well, if you follow Chase Briscoe, you look for a night out at the races. Only hours after his spectacular run in the IMS NASCAR Xfinity race, the popular southern Indiana native was in attendance at the USAC-MSCS sprint card at Lincoln Park Speedway.
One of the sport's fastest-rising stars, the third-generation racer hasn’t lost his touch with his roots. Ford Motor Racing is fortunate to have Chase within its fold.
