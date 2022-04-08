With the Wabash Valley racing season set to shift into high gear in upcoming days, it’s not surprising to see a beehive of activity at surrounding motorsport facilities.
None bigger or busier than what is being played out at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds and Terre Haute Action Track.
In what might be termed the biggest transition in its storied 70-year history, the half-mile dirt oval is taking on a new look.
Under new promotional leadership the nationally recognized facility is undergoing much needed changes that will not only alter the looks but the way fans and racers will be accommodated at the Fairgrounds.
If there were any questions as to the future or the commitment the Wabash Valley Fairboard Association has for racing at the dirt oval they are being answered in a big and positive way.
After veteran promoter Bob Sargent was ousted at the end of last season, questions abounded regarding the future of racing here.
When the Fairboard elected to go in a different direction, it sought out the experience and leadership of West Terre Haute businessman John Fitzpatrick. A former Fairboard member and USAC sprint-car owner.
It didn’t take long for Fitzpatrick to assemble what he considers to be the right combination to assure the continuation of racing at the track.
S-B Promotions out of Indianapolis and Kokomo headed up by Scott Ronk and Bernie Stuebgen along with veteran Kokomo Speedway owner Reece O’Connor are now in charge and racing against time and the weather for their debut May 1.
A visit to the fairgrounds and witnessing what has transpired in recent weeks offers a huge sigh of relief regarding the future of racing at the half mile dirt oval
In matter of just a few weeks the place has taken on a different appearance that is sure to catch the eye of long time supporters of racing at the Action Track. Gone are the controversial concrete walls that lined the turns replaced by 9-foot-high white steel guard rails.
The guard rails similar to that of Knoxville Raceway in Iowa.
More than 12,600 linearly foot of the steel used to construct the new rails. The backstretch will now have eight foot high concrete walls with a safer track exit off the backstretch. Changes all made in the name of safety and clamored for years by drivers and officials alike.
The walls are only part of the overall picture of the resurrection of the Action Track. Other changes underway include upgraded rest rooms in the infield, a new lighting system both in the turns and on the main straightaway an updated viewing tower. Down the road the infield will offer a playground area for the kids.
While reality new to the promotional side of the sport Ronk and Stuebgen have been active in racing for years Stuebgen owner and operator of 4 highly successful speed shops in Indianapolis Ronk a highly respected industrial contractor throughout central Indiana with his own racing background.
O’Connor certainly no stranger to area fans having done track prep at the track a few years back.
When word surfaced that the trio would be taking over the reigns at the oval, talk was that the track would cater to winged sprint car on their schedule, a form of racing that has never had much support at the Fairgrounds.
Ronk and Stuebgen were quick to dash rumors that the more popular non-wing sprints would play a lesser role in scheduling. The schedule of seven events does not list a single winged show.
The slate includes the season opening SUMAR Classic for USAC Silver Crown cars May 1, USAC sprints May 20-21, Midwest Sprint Car Series sprints June24, USAC Indiana Sprint Week sprints July 28 and MSCS sprints Aug. 12 and USAC sprints Sept. 30.
Overall, a bright picture lies ahead for not only racing but the Fairground and its many scheduled events throughout the year.
“With the changes we have already seen, this is just the start of taking off for bigger and better things not only for racing but the Fairgrounds and for Terre Haute. I’m excited where were headed.” Fitzpatrick said.
“We couldn’t be happier with what we have with Scott [Ronk] and Bernie [Stuebgen] and for the commitment and plans they have for racing here. They love the sport of racing . . . want to to see the Action Track succeed.
“There are people within the Terre Haute business community that are aware of the progress being made at the track and want to be part of it.”
Among the changes is the naming of The Hometown Savings Bank as new title sponsor for the Fairgrounds.
“There’s no doubt in my mind we have the right people in the right places. We’re headed in right direction,” voiced the optimistic Fitzpatrick.
Joe Buckles
