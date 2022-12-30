The dust has settled, champions crowned and the future of racing at the Terre Haute Action Track is becoming somewhat clearer as the 2022 racing season draws to a close.
In a campaign that ran the gamut of possibilities regarding where racing at the nationally recognized dirt-track facility might be headed, year-end developments appear to show the future is now aimed in the right direction.
What started as a year with unlimited expectations under new leadership quickly eroded over the summer with major differences surfacing between Wabash Valley Fairboard Association officials and the PPM promotions group out of Indianapolis and Kokomo.
A war of words gradually strained the relationship between the two groups to the point that the scheduled season-ending race at Terre Haute was moved to a different location.
Both sides said the relationship was an unworkable arrangement.
Rumors surfaced in recent weeks that racing at the half-mile dirt oval might come to end because there was a lack of support for racing among the 25 member board.
It’s only been in recent days that both sides publicly acknowledged that the working agreement between the two parties has ended.
It became a reality when PPM officials removed newly installed water tanks and a concession stand from the Fairgrounds facility.
When The U.S. Auto Club released its 2023 sprint-car schedule several weeks ago, Terre Haute was not named on the dates normally reserved for the Action Track.
That fueled concerns of the fans about whether there might be racing at the track in 2023. On Twitter, Bernie Stuebgen of PPM acknowledged that he and primary promoter Scott Ronk have dissolved their contract agreement with the Fairboard.
“With everyone asking me, Scott Ronk, Reece O’Connor and myself are no longer involved with the Terre Haute Track,” he said. “They have decided to go in a different direction. We want to thank all competitors and fans that supported our events.”
Although there has been no public reply to the ongoing changes, Fairboard race committee chairman Travis Norris offered the Tribune-Star an update on recent developments regarding the future of racing at the Fairgrounds.
Doing his best to ease the concerns of fans and racers regarding the track’s uncertain future, he voiced confidence that racing will continue as it first started there in the early 1950s.
“Racing will go on. No question. Both at the Dragstrip and Action Track. There will be changes and we ask the fans for their patience,” said Norris, a Vigo County councilman and staunch supporter of racing, both as a fan and race-car owner.
“As the Terre Haute community and Fairground board work together we will continue to show growth for both the facility and racing.
“We are putting the right people in the right places. We want to pump new blood into the place, get the community more interested and show the powers to be how the community can benefit from what racing can do for us.
“We hope to name a new promoter in the next couple week. We have three to four prospective candidates. We want someone that will come in and make a five- to 10-year commitment to making improvements at the track. We want a long-term plan.”
As for 2023, Norris says the schedule will likely show seven events, including those to-be-announced USAC dates belonging to the Action Track.
“USAC has guaranteed us three to four sprint-car shows and a Silver Crown date,” he continued.
“We are still putting together our schedule. Right now, we are more focused on how we can improve the facility.”
Joe Buckles can be reached by email at jbuckles2142at gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.