With Labor Day weekend looming on the horizon, it's time to recognize the time and efforts (labor) that goes into fielding a competitive ride at all levels of motorsports.
No matter the type of racing, whether it be on an oval, road course or dragstrip, the key to success often lies with the degree of commitment and labor that goes into making it to the racetrack.
It's a venture huge on demands and all too often short on rewards. It's truly a labor of love for those up to the challenge.
Despite the odds of any measurable success, there are those willing to take on the odds to pay the price to be a winner or frontrunner in his or hers respective forms of racing. Only a few are up to the task.
Just ask Wabash Valley racers Jadon Rogers of Worthington, Brandon Mattox of Terre Haute, Seth Parker of West Terre Haute or Harley Burns of Brazil. They're all winners in sprint-car racing that are quick to reveal the relentless demands it takes just to make it to the race track.
Mattox probably has been at it the longest and he's not hesitant to reveal what it takes behind the scenes to be a part of a sport that is so formidable. Like Rogers, Mattox recently competed in all events of the grueling seven-race USAC Indiana Sprint Weeks series.
While it would be nice to report winning results for the pair, their efforts are as always notable.
“You are going up against some of the best cars and drivers in the country," Mattox said. "Some nights, just making a race is a win in itself. You're always working to improve yourself, your team.
“Not every one knows the time and efforts it takes just to get to the race track. A lot of work goes in getting to the races both at race shop and track. It takes a total commitment. Some nights you have your moments; others, it's a long road home. With a series as competitive as USAC, any mistake or being off on your setup is multiplied.”
A heating and cooling contractor by trade, the 37-year-old Mattox is often second-guessed by others for his commitment to USAC racing. Mattox justifies his efforts with the simple approach of “to become one of the best, you got to run with the best. There's always that steep and demanding learning curve,” he said.
His efforts are not going unnoticed. He was awarded the club’s Most Improved Driver of the Year in 2021. He's a determined racer, living his dream with a lot of hard work and unyielding commitment.
It's hard not to appreciate the efforts of a guy like that.
• Race notes — The future for a makeup date for the twice-postponed USAC Silver Crown Sumar Classic at the Action Track has been decided.
The big cars will not be appearing in Terre Haute this season.
While USAC and Wabash Valley Fairgrounds officials made dates available for the event, Action Track race organizer Bill Rose rejected the dates because of his World of Outlaws race commitments.
With one race still remaining on his three-race, one-year contract, Rose says he will honor his obligation with a final event. Time and type of racing are still to be determined.
