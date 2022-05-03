They ushered in the 2022 racing slate at the Terre Haute Action Track in winning fashion over the weekend with the running of the USAC Sumar Classic.
On a Sunday when the weather was a question mark less than 24 hours prior to its running, everything went according to schedule, sending a sizable crowd and racers home on a winning note.
With a history of losing bouts with Mother Nature, the latest chapter of the Silver Crown event went off without a hitch. Track officials actually started watering the half-mile surface shortly after sunup.
Under the capable direction of Reece O’Connor, the oval offered a relative smooth and dust-free surface throughout the day.
The event marked the debut for new promoters Scott Ronk and Bernie Stuebgen with O’Connor and his family sharing the race operation duties.
There was there a few hiccups along the way, including the new steel guardrail being tested in a big way, but by the end of the day most — including Wabash Valley Fairground officials — went away happy.
The two main events saw veteran racers Justin Grant and Brian Shaw adding to their long success at the track, posting wins in contrasting style.
Silver Crown racing, with its long distance, features are often endurance affairs, a challenge to be around at the end after a long day of racing.
The latest Sumar played out much that way. Grant encountering his moments en route to his second Silver Crown win here.
By his own admission, it was guessing game for Grant over the grueling 50-mile distance.
“I thought we had the best car all day but thought I had let it get away from us. I wasn’t always putting the car where it needed to be on the track. Fortunately with these 100-lappers, you often get second chances,” said Grant, now a four-time winner here.
Newcomer Buddy Kofoid appeared to have the win well in hand enjoying a 3-second-plus advantage as the race drew to a close. Just 13 laps from the finish, a front-end suspension part broke, causing the leader to flip in the second turn. That was one of four flips in an event that generated six lead changes.
“When you have a race car as good as we had today, you deserve to win," Grant said. "But still have to find a way to do it. You have to have a few breaks along the way."
For Shaw, the route to victory in the UMP modified feature appeared much easier and certainly more convincing. Nothing new for the Robinson, Ill. hotshoe, who now has a track-record 11 modified feature wins here.
Both divisions offered strong fields, with the big cars presenting 36 entries and the mods a 26-car field.
Fairground officials couldn’t have been happier with how the day played out. With board members Jennifer Hamilton and John Fitzpatrick over seeing the action, both expressed delight with the way the day unfolded.
“I don’t think we could have had a better day. A big crowd and the racing was great,” said Fitzpatrick. “First for the fans and for our new promoters. Things went well.
“It is great to see all the new improvements, many of which will benefit our 4-Hers during fair week."
Joe Buckles can be reached at jbuckles2142@gmail.com
