Indiana State men's basketball coach Josh Schertz was happy and smiling Saturday afternoon when he answered reporters' questions following his team's 83-71 victory over in-state rival Ball State in Hulman Center.
But that does not mean he thought the 2-0 Sycamores played perfectly.
Schertz cited "poor shooting" from 3-point range (8 of 27 for 29.6 percent) as one drawback in their performance, although they made up for that in other ways.
One exception to his shooting comment was Bradley transfer Jayson Kent. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound sophomore, playing his first season with the Sycamores, came off the bench to go 3 for 5 from beyond the long-range arc and 5 for 7 from the field on his way to 13 points in 20 minutes of action.
In ISU's season-opening Nov. 7 triumph over Green Bay, Kent contributed four points on 2-for-4 marksmanship. But Saturday was when he showed fans what he's really capable of.
Asked about his mindset coming into his 13-point performance against the Cardinals from Muncie, Kent replied: "Just affecting the game and winning. What ever my team needed me to do, that's what I was going to do. Today, it was hitting big shots."
Schertz didn't hold back in his words of praise for Kent.
"Jayson is a guy who's more than capable," the Sycamores' second-year coach said. "He started in the [Missouri Valley Conference] last year at Bradley [15 starts out of his 28 appearances overall]. He started on a really good Bradley team.
"So he's a guy with experience in the Valley. He's a guy who's played a lot of minutes of college basketball. He's a guy who is proven at this [NCAA Division I] level."
Kent averaged 6.9 points per outing with the Braves in 2021-22, scoring a high of 18 against Missouri State. As a freshman in 2020-21, the primary COVID-19 season, he started four games and tallied 3.6 ppg. Because of that season, he'll get an extra year of eligibility with the Sycamores should he choose to use it.
"He gives us great size on the perimeter," Schertz continued. "He's a terrific catch-and-shoot guy. He really works on it too. He's a guy who's in here [at Hulman Center] before practice every day. He's in here after practice every day."
Schertz described Kent's potential as being "a big contributor" as the season progresses.
"He can touch the game and put his fingerprints on the game in a lot of ways," Schertz pointed out. "He can rebound the ball and obviously he can make spot 3s."
Specific to Saturday, Schertz mentioned how Kent affected that game in a way besides shooting treys.
"He had a couple really good cuts for layups where he moved without the basketball," Schertz noted. "He's a terrific, kind of instinctive cutter. So to see him make those plays was big for us."
Kent worked through an August injury before the season started, but there are no limits on him now.
"I feel good, man," he told a room full of media members after Saturday's win. "Sitting out was a hard time for me, but the guys always kept me mentally healthy and mentally ready. . . . I think it's going to be a very good season."
A native of Oak Forest, Ill., Kent will get another to show what he can do Thursday night against North Dakota State in Hulman Center.
