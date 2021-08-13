If you wanted to go back to the future, high school football-wise, Northview was your proper destination Friday.
For the first time since the late 1990s, an old-school, four-team jamboree was on the cards as local stalwarts Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, Northview and South Vermillion gave a dress rehearsal before their season proper begins next Friday.
For Northview coach Mark Raetz? It was a cool opportunity to change up the preseason routine.
“When the IHSAA said we could go back to jamborees, I approached our athletic director and principal and said it’s something we should if the other schools want to do,” Raetz said. “With the way the rules are now in the summer, where you can get together and do controlled scrimmages, that controlled scrimmage we had ran it’s course. We thought this would get teams and fans excited.”
Each team participated twice and each team got 15 plays against another opponent.
Northview and Terre Haute South went first and one touchdown was scored between the two teams, though both moved the ball effectively at times. The Braves’ offense was at its best when quarterback Kyle Cottee was able to create with his legs. He rushed for 50 yards, sometimes on designed runs, sometimes not. Northview’s defense showed its strength when South tried to run out of the backfield. South’s only attempted pass was completed to Josh Cottee.
The Knights, working in a new quarterback-running back combo, showed promise. Knights quarterback Dillon White completed a a 28-yard pass to new starter Donavin Cherry and later threw the first TD pass of the game on a 4-yard connection to Braxton Sampson. Cherry is one of several Northview runners – Imer Holman and Vinny Bonomo also had big runs – who should show their stuff.
“All in all, I think out kids performed well. Dillon White is a guy who has been behind Keegan the last few years. We thought all along he was going to be pretty good. At running back, it won’t just be Korbin [Allen] getting 25 carries. We’ll have three or four guys carrying the ball. We feel good about all of them,” Raetz said.
Between scrimmage sessions, Northview honored Ernie Simpson, a well-respected figure in Wabash Valley football circles.
South Vermillion went up against Terre Haute North next. The Wildcats were short-handed, missing all of their intended running back candidates – James Mancourt, Dalton Payton and Gabe Clay – and they also play defense. The Wildcats have highly-touted quarterback Anthony Garzolini healthy, however, and he completed five passes against the Patriots, including a 31-yarder to dependable Peyton Hawkins.
North, with new coach Billy Blundell making his debut, went to the ground when it got ball. Damon Sturm ripped off a 29-yard run on the Patriots’ first play from scrimmage. He would have two more double-digit yardage runs, including a 14-yard touchdown. North scored one other touchdown against the Wildcats, a 12-yard sneak by quarterback Bryson Carpenter.
North and South played a quarter of scrimmage action and the Braves’ offense looked more potent than it did when it went against Northview. Josh Cottee rushed for 26 yards and quarterback Kyle Cottee had a 28-yard run and a 23-yard touchdown scamper.
“Northview showed some things we weren’t expecting [defensively], but we weren’t going to change our scheme. We were going to do what we were going to do,” South coach Tim Herrin said. “In the second [portion], they made adjustments naturally and it showed. Josh ran the ball well and Kyle threw it well and we got going.”
The Patriots moved the ball against South too, though they didn’t get into the end zone. Sturm and Carpenter continued to be running threats. North also used big Jesiah Richardson in short yardage downs.
“I’m proud of our effort. All I asked them to do was execute. We’ll watch film tomorrow and see how true that actually is. The passion was there, so overall I feel pretty good. I think we’re on the right path,” Blundell said.
One of North’s players, Brian Sarvich, was treated for heat exhaustion on the field after the conclusion of the scrimmage.
Northview kept South Vermillion out of the end zone in the final turn of the scrimmage, though Garzolini did complete a long pass to Hawkins. Northview’s Bonomo and Holman both scored long touchdowns against the Wildcats, but South Vermillion coach Greg Barrett still thought his team hung in there, especially considering they weren’t full strength.
“When you take three guys out of the picture who are pretty potent guys? For how we moved the ball, I was happy. Thank goodness it wasn’t the whole game,” Barrett said.
All four schools begin the regular season next Friday. Terre Haute North hosts Northview at 7 p.m. Terre Haute South hosts Lafayette Harrison at 7:30 p.m. South Vermillion opens at Covington at 7 p.m.
