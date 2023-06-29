The luxury of being young in college basketball, with the honeymoon period and the wide berth given for mistakes you tend to be given as a result of your age, doesn’t last very long.
Players get a year — tops — to prove themselves to coaches, teammates and fans. By their sophomore year, whatever counts as progress for a player needs to be tangible.
Indiana forward Malik Reneau found himself in that perceptual loop as summer workouts for the Hoosiers took place throughout June.
The 6-foot-9 forward had a solid freshman season. He started three of 35 games, playing 14.9 minutes per game in a reserve role, mostly spelling Race Thompson, whose IU career came to an end.
Reneau averaged 6.1 points and 3.7 rebounds, decent on its face, but those statistics don’t necessarily tell the story of how good he could be when he was on the floor. His 40-minute scoring and rebounding averages (16.5 points, 10 rebounds) was second-best on the Hoosiers behind recently drafted Trayce Jackson-Davis.
That would suggest the increase in playing time anticipated for the 2023-24 season might see Reneau blossom. Whether that comes to pass, Reneau isn’t taking anything for granted.
Reneau is placing high expectations on himself as he tries to fit in with a new rotation that will likely consist of new post players Kel’El Ware and Payton Sparks, swingman Mackenzie Mgbako and veteran guards Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway.
Where Reneau fits in remains to be seen. On paper, he should be starting alongside either Ware or Sparks.
Reneau’s focus in June workouts was on the defensive side first.
“I’ve been in the gym working on my defensive side, really guarding smaller guys when I switch on to them. I’ve stayed away from putting my hands on defenders to take away those ticky-tack fouls,” said Reneau, who had the highest per 40 minute foul average among the Hoosiers at 6.8.
“I have to be aware of what I’m doing and understand that I get those ticky-tack fouls when I put two hands on defenders,” Reneau admitted. “I need to defend all five positions and be able to rebound. What I learned from coach Woodson is that our team will be a defensive team no matter what. We’re going to defend and hold people under 60. Defense is a big key to our success.”
Along with improving his own defensive game, Reneau said Woodson has asked him to be more of a leader in that department. He’ll need to be. Reneau is the most experienced returning post player.
Reneau noted even without Jackson-Davis, who led the Hoosiers with 14.1 shots taken per game, Indiana’s focus won’t shift away from the paint.
“We’re still emphasizing posting up. We won’t post up as much as last year. There’s a lot of ball screens, running up the court to get out in transition. We’re trying to be a fast-paced team, get out on the court and defend,” Reneau said.
He doesn’t anticipate having to change his own style to fit with Ware, Sparks and IU’s other post options.
“My game doesn’t change at all. I’ll still do the same things I was doing, posting up. It’s about expanding my game more and being more confident to take the shot when I get the shot instead of passing it up,” Reneau said.
To that end, Reneau has been honing his offensive repertoire in individual workouts.
“We’re working on rim-running, running to the rim and posting hard. Catch-and-trail threes. Pull-up stuff, mixing up all kinds of things along with things that are my strong suit,” Reneau said.
Finally, Reneau got marching orders to improve his conditioning. This would be a consistent thing to ask given more playing time is likely on the horizon.
“Having those scrimmages where we play 15 minutes straight to work on conditioning helps me out. I need to be in top shape once the season begins,” Reneau said.
All of the above enhancements are necessary for Reneau to maximize his potential and to live up to his new status as one of the most experienced Hoosiers. In June 2022, Reneau was last in terms of Indiana games played being a freshman.
In June 2023, Reneau is fourth-highest in games played among current Hoosiers. It’s the difference a year makes in terms of experienced gained and expectations reaped. What 2024 will sow for Reneau is in his hands.
