In Big Ten country, Indiana State’s football team had tough sledding as it tried to contain Indiana University on Friday night.
The Hoosiers unleashed quick strikes on the opening series on Friday at Bloomington’s Memorial Stadium.
The Hoosiers won 41-7 with 558 total yards of offense compared to 93 for ISU.
After an ISU three-and-out from the jump, an in-rhythm Hoosiers offense went 73 yards for their opening score of the year.
Freshman Tayven Jackson whipped in three completions for 33 yards. The Hoosiers (1-1) broke the plane on a 25-yard burst to the right side from sophomore Jaylin Lucas.
The series took 1:18. ISU (0-2) failed to move the chains again and IU scored rapidly, paying dirt on a drive that took 2:17, six plays and 81 yards.
The score was a case of déjà vu, Lucas repeated his 25-yard score as he bounced outside.
The Sycamores couldn’t keep the ball in another three-and-out for the third straight time.
The Hoosiers went ahead 21-0 as Jackson found a lane up the middle, coverage forced him to rush and plunge in on a 10-yard carry with 2:04 left in the opening period.
In the second quarter, ISU starting quarterback Evan Olaes and the offense started to get into a flow.
The Trees moved the sticks for the first time with 1:39 left in the first quarter after junior running back Justin Dinka picked up 12 yards on two runs. On the first one, he nearly eluded a second tackler for a chunk of yards.
A drive later, ISU had a 12-play, 67-yard possession for their best sequence of the night. Olaes picked up a first down on an 11-yard keeper.
ISU converted their first third down on third-and-5 from its 36.
Olaes found senior Harry Van Dyne in traffic and he snagged the ball near the back of his head and crossed half-field for a 15-yard connection.
The Sycamores had five first downs in the series.
IU drove to the red zone again late in the second quarter when Lucas put the ball on the turf. Sophomore safety Maddix Blackwell got to it and took it 75 yards for a scoop-and-score for ISU’s inaugural touchdown of 2023, with two minutes to go in the half.
Blackwell led the defense with nine tackles and twice halted a ball carrier in the open field as the last defender. Junior linebacker Geoffrey Brown tallied eight stops.
Junior Antoineo Harris kept containment to bring down freshman Brandan Sorsby, who came in for shifts at quarterback.
Another incompletion in the end zone forced IU to settle for a 28-yard field goal to end the half with ISU down 24-7.
Olaes finished 3 for 9 with 21 yards and 17 yards on the ground from 11 carries. Dinka had 14 yards from five carries. He isn’t moving like he’s at full strength, he was on a snap count in Week One.
On one play, he jumped cut to get around the initial contact but couldn’t hit another gear to get around the outside for more yards.
Sophomore punter Harry Traum boomed four punts for a 40.2 average and he got hit and knocked to the ground for penalties twice.
Indiana State travels to Ball State next Saturday, while IU faces Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
