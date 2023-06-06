While you see a chance, take it, sang Steve Winwood in the early 1980s.
Indiana’s baseball team didn’t seem to have the song on its playlist, nor did it heed the sentiment in the lyric.
The Hoosiers outhit host Kentucky 10-6 in the winner-take-all title game of the NCAA Lexington Regional, but a 1-for-15 performance with runners in scoring position doomed Indiana to a season-ending 4-2 loss at Kentucky Proud Park on Monday.
“We had to get to [Kentucky starter Darren] Williams, and we just didn’t do a good enough job against him. You can’t leave guys on base because once you get to [Kentucky reliever Mason] Moore — he’s excellent,” IU coach Jeff Mercer said.
Indiana (43-20) was 2-0 in the regional, but couldn’t close out Kentucky to earn the Super Regional bid. The Wildcats will go to LSU for an intra-Southeastern Conference Super Regional instead.
The Hoosiers weren’t shaken by the moment. Indiana started well.
IU quieted a Kentucky-frenzied and record crowd of 6,796 early in the game. Phillip Glasser beat out an infield single to leadoff. He scored when Bobby Whalen executed a perfect hit-and-run as he slapped a double into the right-field power alley to put the Hoosiers on the board.
Kentucky answered against Indiana starter Ty Bothwell. Jackson Gray led off with a single followed by two Wildcats walks. Sacrifice flies by Emilien Pitre and Hunter Gilliam staked Kentucky to a 2-1 lead.
Unfazed, Indiana had its own bases-loaded threat. Josh Pyne and Tyler Cerny singles sandwiched around a Hunter Jessee walk. Jessee scored on a fielder’s choice by Glasser to make it 2-2.
It seemed the high-scoring style that often characterizes regional finals was in the cards, but both pitching staffs put the sword to that.
Bothwell was excellent for IU. The southpaw allowed just one hit, struck out seven and walked just two in the first five innings.
“The fact that I was able to go out and compete and lay my heart out for this team meant everything to me. I’m Hoosier born and raised, and I love these guys and this team,” Bothwell said.
Bothwell was seen before the game tossing balls to kids and giving off a relaxed vibe.
“Baseball is a game. It’s a kids game that we’re playing. There’s no reason to treat the day differently than any other day. Being there for the kids, I know how much it means to them. I treat it like a fun day on the mound,” Bothwell said.
Kentucky’s pitchers had more trouble but proved to be good escape artists.
Indiana put the lead-off batter on in the first five innings but came up empty from the third inning onward. Williams and Moore scattered eight hits through the first six innings.
Kentucky (40-19) got to Bothwell in the sixth. A lead-off double down the left-field line by Devin Burkes was followed two batters later by a double hit in almost the same spot by Hunter Gilliam that put the Wildcats in front 3-2.
Bothwell was lifted for right-hander Brayden Risedorph. On the third pitch Risedorph threw, Ryan Waldschmidt hammered a double off the center-field fence to make it 4-2.
Indiana was left to the tender mercies of Moore for the rest of the contest. The reliever pitched the final five innings, allowing four hits while striking out five.
Indiana’s only threat against Moore came in the seventh. Peter Serruto walked and Glasser singled. Both were sacrificed into scoring position, but Taylor struck out and Brock Tibbitts grounded out.
Mercer cited senior Glasser’s leadership specifically and how bad he felt because the senior and the rest of the Hoosiers wouldn’t make more memories together.
“You wanted to give him one more. I just wanted it for him. I wanted it for those guys. I wanted to send him away in his last college game to go to a super regional,” Mercer said.
It was a chippy three-game set. Kentucky’s celebration lap took the Wildcats in front of the IU dugout where the Hoosiers stood and watched without emotion. A couple of Kentucky players offered handshakes, but they weren’t reciprocated.
There won’t be any regular-season Indiana-Kentucky matchups in the near future, another interstate series between the two rivals that will go dark.
“Kentucky canceled the [weekend] series last year. Kentucky-Indiana is no longer a series. They called and canceled it. It's done. It was the last time we're playing unless we play in the postseason,” Mercer explained. “They asked if we wanted to keep coming down here. I'm not coming down here without a return trip, so it's done.”
Despite the hurt, the regional appearance, which was IU’s first since 2019, is something for a relatively young team — only six seniors were regular contributors — to build on.
“I’m one of the young ones, and now we know what this experience is. We’re going to embrace this loss and carry it on as motivation for next year with everything we’ve got,” said Taylor, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.