A pair of in-state, nonconference rivals dot the Indiana State University football schedule for the upcoming 2023 season.
The Sycamores play the Indiana Hoosiers of the Big Ten Conference in Bloomington on Sept. 9, ISU's first meeting with IU since 2014. Coach Curt Mallory's ISU squad then plays at Ball State on Sept. 16, also the first meeting with the Cardinals since 2014. Overall, it will be the 74th meeting between ISU and Ball State.
ISU announced its 2023 football schedule on Thursday morning. The 11-game slate will feature five home games at Memorial Stadium, including a Thursday night opener against Eastern Illinois.
Overall, the Sycamores will face three nonconference opponents in EIU, Indiana, and Ball State. ISU’s schedule will also feature a trip to conference newcomer Murray State, while the Sycamores will host Northern Iowa, South Dakota, Youngstown State, and Western Illinois.
“We’re looking forward to another strong schedule and cannot wait to get back on the field,” Mallory said. “We’re already hitting the weights hard this spring and getting ready for a challenging offseason to get ready for the upcoming year.”
The Sycamores will open up the regular season with a Thursday night kickoff at Memorial Stadium for the second consecutive year as ISU is set to host Eastern Illinois on Thursday, Aug. 31. It marks the second time in the last three seasons and third since 2017 that ISU has hosted EIU to open the year. The Sycamores won 26-21 against the Panthers on Aug. 28, 2021, to open the season in Terre Haute.
From there, Indiana State makes road trips to IU on Sept. 9 and Ball State on Sept. 16.
Following a bye week, the Sycamores open Missouri Valley Football Conference play on Sept. 30 at Murray State as ISU welcomes the conference newcomer. It marks the 10th meeting all-time between the two programs and first time the teams have taken the field against each other since 2006.
The Sycamores home MVFC schedule opens on Oct. 7 against Northern Iowa. ISU travels to Illinois State on Oct. 14, before returning to Terre Haute for Homecoming against South Dakota on Oct. 21. Indiana State wraps up the month making the trip making their first trip in program history to Grand Forks, N.D., against North Dakota on Oct. 28.
Indiana State closes out the home portion of the 2023 schedule over the first two weeks of November. The Sycamores are set to host Youngstown State on Nov. 4 with Senior Day set for Nov. 11 against Western Illinois.
The Sycamores close out the regular season Nov. 18 in Carbondale, Ill., at Southern Illinois.
Ticket prices and kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.