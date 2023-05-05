The month of May is here in Indiana and that means one thing — the state has the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on its collective brain.
Track activity begins next Friday in the run-up to the GMR Grand Prix on the IMS road course May 13.
After the track converts back to its iconic 2½-mile oval set-up, practice for the Indianapolis 500 begins May 16. Qualifying for the 500 takes place May 20-21. The 500 is scheduled for May 28.
The IndyCar series has had four races headed into the month of May. Two were on street courses — St. Petersburg, Fla., and Long Beach, Calif. One was on an oval — the 1½-mile Texas Motor Speedway circuit.
The most recent race was on a permanent road course at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala., on Sunday. That race was won by Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin.
“Probably the most complete race I’ve ever driven in an IndyCar, to be honest, from a strategy perspective, picking people off,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin’s win continued the seasonal trend in IndyCar — parity.
There hasn’t been a repeat winner, and three races have been won by different teams. Romain Grosjean is the only repeat pole-position winner.
Andretti Autosports
Full-time drivers: Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, Romain Grosjean, Devlin DeFrancesco.
Indy 500 only: Marco Andretti.
Power: Honda.
Summary: It’s been a solid start for Andretti Autosport, though its one race winner — Kirkwood won from the pole at Long Beach — might surprise some.
Andretti’s collective problem has been finishing races. All four primary drivers have DNF’d at least once. Grosjean has the best average starting position of everyone in the field (4.0) but hasn’t had the winning touch yet.
Herta was strongest on the Texas oval with a seventh-place finish, but three of the Andretti cars finished outside the top 10.
Arrow McLaren
Full-time drivers: Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Alexander Rossi.
Indy 500 only: Tony Kanaan.
Power: Chevrolet.
Summary: No team has had collective better starting positions than Arrow McLaren as its three drivers have a collective average of 6.7. However, only Pato O’Ward has finished every race, and he finished 17th at Long Beach after contact with Scott Dixon that scuttled his race (and ended Dixon’s).
Apart from that, though, O’Ward has finished top five in every other race. Rosenqvist and new McLaren driver Rossi haven’t been as stout, but they’ve contended.
O’Ward was, far and away, the biggest oval threat at Texas as he finished second, while Rosenqvist and Rossi both finished outside of the top 20. Kanaan, of course, almost always runs well on the oval at IMS.
Chip Ganassi
Full-time drivers: Marcus Ericsson, Scott Dixon, Alex Palou.
Grand Prix only: Marcus Armstrong.
Indy 500 only: Takuma Sato.
Power: Honda.
Summary: Steady as she goes for the defending Indianapolis 500 team champion. Reigning Indy 500 champ Ericsson leads the IndyCar points. Ericsson, Dixon and Palou have only had one non top-10 finish in four races.
All three were very stout at Texas, with top-10 finishes for all, led by Palou’s third place.
Though he won’t race in the 500, watch out for Armstrong in the Grand Prix. He’s improved his finishing position by an average of seven spots over his starting position.
Ed Carpenter
Full-time drivers: Conor Daly, Rinus VeeKay.
Indy 500 only: Ed Carpenter (runs all ovals).
Power: Chevrolet.
Summary: It’s been a struggle for the long-time IndyCar team. Rinus VeeKay has had bad luck, finishing only two races. When he’s finished, VeeKay has been able to make modest on-track progress.
Not so much for Daly, who has struggled in qualifying (24.5 average starting position) and has only improved his finishing position due to in-race attrition.
Team owner Carpenter finished 12th at Texas and always puts his primary focus into the 500.
Meyer Shank
Full-time drivers: Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud.
Power: Honda.
Summary: Meyer Shank has been middle of the pack personified. Castroneves and Pagenaud have an average starting position of 18.8 and an average finishing position of 18.9.
Castroneves, per usual, looked good on the oval at Texas, finishing 10th.
Team Penske
Full-time drivers: Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, Will Power.
Power: Chevrolet.
Summary: Penske is sticking with its three primary drivers in May, a rare year where the team doesn’t have an Indy 500-only entry.
The team has two wins, the only team with more than one. Newgarden won at Texas — important as far as his Indy 500 prospects — and McLaughlin prevailed at Barber.
However, Power has arguably been the most impressive inside races. In an attrition-independent reckoning of the races, where cars that didn’t finish are taken out of the order and cars are re-ordered accordingly, Power has improved his lot by 23 spots over four races, IndyCar’s best in the category.
Rahal Letterman
Full-time drivers: Graham Rahal, Jack Harvey, Christian Lundgaard.
Power: Honda.
Indy 500 only: Katherine Legge.
Summary: Rahal Letterman has improved its race position by an average of 4.1 spots per driver, second-best in IndyCar, but that’s damning with faint praise as qualifying has been abysmal, with an average starting position of 19.5 between the three drivers.
Rahal has done a good job in races he’s finished, with a seven-spot improvement from qualifying, but the team is starting so far back, there still hasn’t been a top-five finish. Lundgaard has two top-10 finishes and has qualified much better (15.3) than his teammates.
Other teams
Full-time drivers: Santino Ferrucci (Foyt), Benjamin Pedersen (Foyt), David Malukas (Dale Coyne), Sting Ray Robb (Dale Coyne), Callum Ilott (Juncos), Agustin Canapino (Juncos).
Indy 500 only: R.J. Enerson (Abel), Ryan Hunter-Reay (Dreyer-Reinbold), Stefan Wilson (Dreyer-Reinbold).
Power: All Chevrolet, except Dale Coyne Racing, which runs Honda engines.
Summary: By far the best of the rest has been Illott. He’s improved his start-to-finishing position by an IndyCar-best average of 7.5 spots per race and he had a top-five finish at St. Petersburg.
Malukas has done well too, including a fourth-place finish at Texas, a good sign of Indy 500 contention.
The Foyt cars have the exact same average starting position as their finishing position — 20.5.
