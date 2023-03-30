A current Shakamak High School hooper traveled nearly 1,200 miles for summer basketball camp two years ago.
He had a place to crash and family to catch up with in Boca Raton, Fla.
Hosting J.T. May in his quarters and his camp was current Florida Atlantic men's coach Dusty May.
Dusty was en route to his fourth season at the helm and J.T. got to work with a college program with a basketball fortress that was anything but grand.
“Whenever I first went, I was amazed because I’ve played in gyms that are bigger than that in Greene County,” J.T. said. “To see that a Division I school has facilities like that is wild to me.”
J.T., who surpassed 1,000 points this year as a junior for the Lakers, has played in the White River Valley gym, which seats 3,500 at capacity. The FAU gym is packed to the gills at 2,900.
After four years of middling winning records, Year 5 of the Dusty May era took virtually an unrealistic upward spiral.
On Saturday, he stacked win No. 101 during his tenure with a win against Kansas State in Madison Square Garden to reach college basketball’s holy grail — the NCAA Final Four semifinals.
This Conference USA juggernaut has snatched a high-octane campaign with a nation-best 35 wins.
“I didn’t really think that you could do something this big with facilities like that compared to what a major school has, some of them can’t even get this far," J.T. said.
A mere two weeks ago, the Owls had never tasted victory in the NCAA tournament. Now they have devoured the appetizer and entrée and are at the third course.
Following the East Regional championship, Dusty had an exchange with J.T. and his brother, Jake, that encapsulates the fairy tale the May kindred is living out.
“He was the same way we were, he literally walked up to me and my brother and said, ‘Did that really just happen?,’” J.T. said. “We were like … we didn’t even know if it really just happened. It seemed like something that you watch on TV, not [something] that's happening to our own family.”
The latest chapter was set in the mecca for basketball in the Big Apple. J.T., his parents David and Julie and Jake were on the floor in the aftermath of Dusty’s career-changing accomplishment.
“It was definitely a special moment to go to the Garden,” J.T. said. “That was my first time going to New York [City] too. Just to be around that atmosphere and play in an arena of that level was pretty wild.”
J.T., who sank last-minute free throws in February to topple Dusty’s alma mater, Eastern Greene, has been a student who emulates the Owls that have demonstrated fundamentals at camp.
“It’s definitely been special for me,” he said. “I look up to the players, I like to learn a lot from them and try to copy some of their moves and put [them] into my game.”
This extends to FAU freshman guard Nick Boyd, who has morphed into a full-time starter, three years after arriving on campus.
J.T. saw him biding time for his shot on the dawn of a redshirt year.
Now the family and squad are Houston bound, for the final weekend of college hoops.
Dusty's nephew said he hopes to ask Dusty one question after Monday.
“Hopefully, I can ask [Dusty] what it feels like to be an NCAA champion,” J.T. said.
