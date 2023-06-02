Grant Magill delivered late and Indiana State baseball stayed in the winner’s bracket after squeaking by Wright State 6-5 in the NCAA Regional opener.
In Terre Haute, the 14th-seeded, regional hosts Sycamores(43-15) trailed 5-3 to start the eighth when junior Josue Urdaneta came up with a timely leadoff single to jump start the inning in front of a crowd of 2,353.
Junior Mike Sears zipped a double down the left field line to push Urdaneta to third, with one out.
Junior Adam Pottinger had a sacrifice fly to right field to plate Urdaneta. Pottinger's solo homer in the sixth to left center field ignited the rally.
After senior Keegan Watson walked on a fastball near his noggin, pinch hitter, senior Miguel Rivera walked as the 20-second pitch clock expired.
With the bases at capacity, Magill hit a two-out, two-run single for the game-winning moment.
“Really, you see how the inning develops,” the junior catcher said. “You watch our guys go up there and just battle. They go up there hard-nosed, not going to get out. That’s all you can really ask from that part of the lineup. They were so tough today. I could just tell especially after [Rivera] got on…it was time. No matter how, I just wanted to get it done. Just wanted to get it done for the guys. It worked out. It was awesome.”
The 6-5 edge was the lone lead for ISU, Saturday.
When ISU cut it to one run in the eighth, it was the first time since the second frame that the Sycamores were within striking range.
Wright State came out with a purpose that Indiana State didn't match. The Raiders notched five runs in as many innings to take a 5-2 advantage.
“That was the goal, to try to hit them first,” Raiders (39-22) coach Alex Sogard said. “I think offensively, [we] did a really good job. [Sophomore starting pitcher] Sebastian [Gongora] was huge for that piece."
"Quieting their offense, a really talented offense, keeping them down for a few innings and allowing us to get a lead," he added. "But we knew that they would claw back. That’s what we kept telling the guys.”
Following a scoreless first inning, the Raiders went up 2-0 in the second on a double by left fielder Boston Smith.
Sears walked to start the bottom of the inning. Watson singled before an RBI single by first baseman Henry Brown plated Sears.
An error by Sears at third base, as the ball skipped briskly in and out of his glove at third, prompting ISU coach Mitch Hannahs to come out of the dugout and huddle with the infield.
WSU second baseman Gehrig Anglin capitalized with a one-out homer to put the Raiders up 4-1.
Sears had an RBI single in the bottom of the frame to plate sophomore Randal Diaz, who had the team’s other miscue.
“That wasn’t the way we drew it out, by any means,” Hannahs said. “I just told our club we made some really uncharacteristic mistakes, [and] put ourselves in a tough spot. I think when you do that and you don’t get a great start on the mound, you are digging uphill. Just very thankful for what [junior] Zach Davidson gave us. I feel like he stabilized the game for us and gave us a chance with some ABs to get back in it.”
The middle reliever went as many innings as junior starter Matt Jachec — four frames. The lefty pitched a shutout and held the Raiders to four knocks, one walk and five strikeouts.
The Sycamores went to sophomore lefty closer Jared Spencer to seal the win in the ninth.
“I had all the confidence in the world that Jared was going to get him out,” Magill said. “It was just a matter of how.”
Indiana State plays Saturday against the Iowa-UNC winner in the next NCAA Regional game at Bob Warn Field at 6 p.m. The Hawkeyes and Tar Heels play at 7 p.m. Friday.
“It’s a really big deal because that adrenaline pushes me,” Davidson said of playing at home. “I know that I have my defense behind me and they are feeling the same thing.”
Magill echoed his hurler's voice.
“To see the community show up and support us like that, it means so much to us,” he said. “I can’t express how grateful we are that the community is coming together like they are.”
