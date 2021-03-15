Indiana State University announced Monday afternoon that Vicki Hall will no longer serve as coach of the women's basketball team.

ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales said in a news release that the school and Hall have agreed to mutually part ways.

Hall was 21-59 in her three seasons at ISU's coach.

“We appreciate Vicki’s efforts at Indiana State and wish her the best for the future,” Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales said in the release. “I support her decision to pursue other opportunities.”

“I am grateful to Indiana State University for the opportunity to have coached the Sycamores. I am also thankful for our alumni, our fans, our donors and especially our players and staff for their dedication and hard work,” Hall said.

Indiana State will begin a national search for the program’s next head coach immediately the school said in the release.

"When I took over this team three years ago, my first year, I was unable to make changes. We changed the team and the first year was very difficult because I had a team without any Division I experience,' Hall said Thursday at the MVC women's tourney.

"Then we had this year, where we had to fight through COVID and other things. It made it very difficult. Anyone will tell you that to do what we did, and we did that as a department we did together, we know we're taking a big risk and the plan was a long plan.

"The vision of this program, when I took over, was a five-year program, it wasn't a three-year and it wasn't a two-year. The one thing that I can do, and that I want to know my players to do, is to know we did all we could, look in the mirror and we can be OK with it," Hall said.