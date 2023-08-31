Indiana State guard Isaiah Swope was projected as the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year, according to an announcement by the organization Thursday morning.
Swope was the lone Sycamore selected to the squad as the Southern Indiana transfer signed with ISU in April following the 2022-23 men's basketball season. The Newburgh native was a First Team All-OVC and Second Team NABC All-District selection after leading the Eagles with 15.6 points and 3.5 assists per game last season.
Swope played in all 33 games, earning 31 starts as a sophomore at USI. He scored a career-high 28 points in the Screaming Eagles’ win over ISU last season in Evansville, connecting on eight three-pointers. He notched double-figure scoring in 25 of those contests.
Two seasons ago, he started 11 games in 26 appearances as a freshman with 8.2 points per game and dished out a career-high 10 assists in a game against Illinois-Springfield.
Overall, the Sycamores were selected to finish sixth in the conference in the Blue Ribbon Forecast Poll. Northern Iowa was chosen for the top spot, with Drake, Bradley, Belmont and Missouri State rounding out the top five.
