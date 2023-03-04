The University of Kentucky held off Indiana State in both games of Saturday afternoon’s baseball doubleheader as the Sycamores fell by scores of 4-2 and 5-4 at Kentucky Proud Field.
Parker Stinson and Mike Sears homered for the Sycamores (2-7) to highlight the ISU offense, while Luis Hernandez and Randal Diaz added RBI hits against UK (8-2).
The Sycamores’ relievers put on a dominant display on the afternoon as they combined to go nine scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts.
In Game 1, Kentucky scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning and held off the Indiana State offense. Stinson belted his first home run of the season to lead the Sycamores, while Cameron Holycross went a career-high 5.0 innings in a scoreless relief stint. Hernandez added an RBI double to plate Diaz to cap the ISU scoring.
Brayden Lybarger (1-1) took his first loss of the season after allowing all four UK runs. Aaron Moss recorded all three outs in the third inning before turning the ball over the Holycross in the fourth.
In Game 2, Kentucky held off a late ISU rally courtesy of a Sears three-run bomb over the left-field fence in the eighth inning. It was his third homer of the season.
Indiana State’s relievers in the game combined to go three scoreless innings late to give the Sycamores a chance. Simon Gregersen fielded a popped-up bunt and turned it into an inning-ending double play in the seventh, while Jared Spencer struck out the final two Wildcat batters to give ISU a chance in the ninth.
Earlier, Diaz knocked in the Sycamores' other run with a single in the fifth.
Matt Jachec (0-2) took the loss on the mound after surrendering eight hits and five runs over 5.0 innings. Jacob Pruitt added three strikeouts in relief.
Indiana State and Kentucky will close out the weekend series Sunday at Kentucky Proud Park. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and will be streamed live via SEC Network Plus.
