Indiana State sophomore pole-vaulter William Staggs tied his outdoor career-best mark of 17 feet, 4.5 inches Wednesday evening, earning honorable-mention All-America honors in his first appearance at NCAA outdoor national championships.
Staggs cleared marks of 16-4.75, 16-10.75 and 17-4.5 to place 18th. With his first-attempt clearance on the opening height, Staggs became the first Sycamore men’s pole-vaulter to compete at an NCAA outdoor championships
Wednesday’s performance wraps up a stellar season for Staggs, who set the indoor school record in the pole vault (17-9) at the Missouri Valley Conference indoor championships and also moved up to second in program history outdoors in the event (17-4.5). He was all-conference both indoors (MVC champion) and outdoors (runner-up) in the pole vault, while also earning the MVC’s Elite 17 Award during the indoor season.
Staggs cleared 16-4.75 or better in the pole vault in 14 of his 16 meets across indoor and outdoor season, including each of the last eight outdoor meets. In addition to that, he cleared 17-0.75 or better on nine occasions, six of which came during outdoor season.
The 2022-23 season showed marked improvement for Staggs. The three-time MVC pole-vault champion made his NCAA outdoor championships debut, improved his standing at the NCAA East first round by 22 spots compared to his 2021-22 result and climbed the school record books both indoors and outdoors. His six first-place finishes during the 2022-23 season gave him 12 for his career.
Indiana State's Ryann Porter takes to the women's triple-jump runway at 9:10 p.m. Saturday, making her third appearance in the NCAA outdoor championships.
Meanwhile, representing the University of Wisconsin — former Terre Haute South High School standout Jason Swarens, a redshirt sophomore — placed 13th in the men's shot put with a best throw of 64-3 out of his three attempts late Wednesday night. The top nine advanced to the final round, where Arizona senior Jordan Geist emerged triumphant after three more throws with a top heave of 69-1.25.
