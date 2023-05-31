Ryann Porter

Ryann Porter's triple jump skills are taking her to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships later this month.

Now, the Indiana State University standout's academic talents have earned Porter the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year award for the second consecutive year. Porter is one of 21 Sycamore track athletes selected to the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team.

Porter carries a 4.0 grade-point average as an elementary education major and earned the top honor after also earning MVC’s Elite 17 Award for both the indoor and outdoor track and field season. 

ISU’s 21 MVC Track and Field Scholar-Athlete Team honorees were the most in the MVC, marking the second straight year that the Sycamores led the conference in Scholar-Athlete Team selections. 12 women and nine men earned the honors for the Blue and White.

The criterion for the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team parallels the CSC (College Sports Communicators) standards for Academic All-America voting. Nominees must have at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA (on a 4.00 scale) and placed in either the top eight of an individual event or the top three of a relay event at the indoor or outdoor championships. Student-athletes must have reached sophomore status in both athletic and academic standing at their institution (true freshmen and redshirt freshmen were not eligible).

Porter (elementary education) and Maddie Welsh (biology/pre-medicine) both had the top GPA among the women’s honorees at 4.00, while William Staggs (applied medicine/pre-medicine) had the top GPA among the men’s honorees at 3.96. Staggs was the MVC Elite 17 Award recipient during indoor season.

Indiana State 2023 MVC Scholar-Athlete Team Honorees

Cassidy Bagby – 3.97 GPA, Social Studies Education

Erica Barker – 3.78 GPA, Communication Sciences and Disorders

Landis Brandon – 3.71 GPA, Applied Medicine

Kelsey Bowlds – 3.88 GPA, Applied Medicine

Faith Frye – 3.51 GPA, Nursing

Kamille Gaskin-Griffith – 3.90 GPA, Economics

Brooklyn Giertz – 3.54 GPA, Physical Education

Jackson Krieg – 3.84 GPA, Finance and Management

Kevin Krutsch – 3.73 GPA, Sport Management

Daunte Majors – 3.59 GPA, Physical Education/Exercise Science

Emmanuel Odubanjo – 3.62 GPA, Professional Aviation Flight Technology/Aviation Management

Claire Pittman – 3.55 GPA, Exercise Science

Ryann Porter – 4.00 GPA, Elementary Education (MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year)

Wyatt Puff – 3.93 GPA, Computer Science

Shomari Rogers-Walton – 3.71 GPA, Sport Management

William Staggs – 3.96 GPA, Applied Medicine/Pre-Medicine

Trevor Thompson – 3.90 GPA, Masters in Sport Management

Riley Tuerff – 3.71 GPA, Applied Medicine

Selene Weaver – 3.71 GPA, Applied Medicine

Maddie Welsh – 4.00 GPA, Biology/Pre-Medicine

Wyatt Wyman – 3.64 GPA – Aviation Management/Unmanned Systems

