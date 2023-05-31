Ryann Porter's triple jump skills are taking her to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships later this month.
Now, the Indiana State University standout's academic talents have earned Porter the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year award for the second consecutive year. Porter is one of 21 Sycamore track athletes selected to the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team.
Porter carries a 4.0 grade-point average as an elementary education major and earned the top honor after also earning MVC’s Elite 17 Award for both the indoor and outdoor track and field season.
ISU’s 21 MVC Track and Field Scholar-Athlete Team honorees were the most in the MVC, marking the second straight year that the Sycamores led the conference in Scholar-Athlete Team selections. 12 women and nine men earned the honors for the Blue and White.
The criterion for the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team parallels the CSC (College Sports Communicators) standards for Academic All-America voting. Nominees must have at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA (on a 4.00 scale) and placed in either the top eight of an individual event or the top three of a relay event at the indoor or outdoor championships. Student-athletes must have reached sophomore status in both athletic and academic standing at their institution (true freshmen and redshirt freshmen were not eligible).
Porter (elementary education) and Maddie Welsh (biology/pre-medicine) both had the top GPA among the women’s honorees at 4.00, while William Staggs (applied medicine/pre-medicine) had the top GPA among the men’s honorees at 3.96. Staggs was the MVC Elite 17 Award recipient during indoor season.
Indiana State 2023 MVC Scholar-Athlete Team Honorees
Cassidy Bagby – 3.97 GPA, Social Studies Education
Erica Barker – 3.78 GPA, Communication Sciences and Disorders
Landis Brandon – 3.71 GPA, Applied Medicine
Kelsey Bowlds – 3.88 GPA, Applied Medicine
Faith Frye – 3.51 GPA, Nursing
Kamille Gaskin-Griffith – 3.90 GPA, Economics
Brooklyn Giertz – 3.54 GPA, Physical Education
Jackson Krieg – 3.84 GPA, Finance and Management
Kevin Krutsch – 3.73 GPA, Sport Management
Daunte Majors – 3.59 GPA, Physical Education/Exercise Science
Emmanuel Odubanjo – 3.62 GPA, Professional Aviation Flight Technology/Aviation Management
Claire Pittman – 3.55 GPA, Exercise Science
Ryann Porter – 4.00 GPA, Elementary Education (MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year)
Wyatt Puff – 3.93 GPA, Computer Science
Shomari Rogers-Walton – 3.71 GPA, Sport Management
William Staggs – 3.96 GPA, Applied Medicine/Pre-Medicine
Trevor Thompson – 3.90 GPA, Masters in Sport Management
Riley Tuerff – 3.71 GPA, Applied Medicine
Selene Weaver – 3.71 GPA, Applied Medicine
Maddie Welsh – 4.00 GPA, Biology/Pre-Medicine
Wyatt Wyman – 3.64 GPA – Aviation Management/Unmanned Systems
