Indiana State junior jumper Ryann Porter earned a spot in the NCAA Outdoor National Championships, using a strong performance Saturday at the NCAA East Preliminary Round to rank inside the top 10 in the triple jump.
Porter’s second jump of the evening was an all-conditions career-best mark of 13.46m (44-feet-2), which placed her sixth in the field. She was one of just two athletes outside of the fourth flight to finish in the top 12 and finished first in her flight by a wide margin.
In addition to her career-best second jump, Porter also recorded a wind-legal season-best mark of 13.00m (42-8) on her first attempt. She was the only athlete in the top seven from outside the Power Five conferences.
Porter’s NCAA Outdoor National Championships appearance will be her third, as she earned Honorable Mention All-America honors in both 2021 and 2022. She was the second Sycamore to qualify for this year’s national championships, joining pole vaulter William Staggs.
On Friday, Indiana State track and field recorded five top-25 finishes.
The Sycamores’ 4x100m relay team of JaVaughn Moore, Daunte Majors, Isiah Thomas and Noah Malone had the top finish for the Blue and White, running a time of 40.04 to place 14th. The Indiana State quartet finished six-hundredths of a second off the final qualifying spot.
Moore also competed in a windy 100m quarterfinal, with his time of 10.10 placing 16th in the field. High winds were a big factor, with 10 athletes in field going under the 10-second mark.
Indiana State also had a pair of high jumpers compete in windy conditions, with both earning top-25 finishes. Trevor Thompson and Kevin Krutsch both cleared 2.04m (6-8.25) Friday, with Thompson placing 16th and Krutsch finishing 25th.
Also earning a top-20 finish Friday for the Trees was Wyatt Puff, who finished 18th in the discus. Puff had a top mark of 54.32m (178-2), finishing fourth in his flight after not recording a mark in the event at last year’s NCAA East Preliminary Round.
Moore, Thompson and Krutsch all improved their standing from their last NCAA Preliminary Round. Moore was 25th in the 100m at the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round, Thompson was 23rd in the high jump at the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Round and Krutsch was 43rd in the high jump at the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary Round.
