Indiana State junior jumper Ryann Porter earned Honorable Mention All-America honors for the third straight season Saturday night with a top-20 finish in the women's triple jump at the NCAA outdoor national championships.
Porter recorded a top mark of 42 feet, 9 inches, her best wind-legal mark of the season, to place 19th. She also was 19th last season and placed 24th in 2021. The mark came on her third attempt, after fouls on her first two attempts.
Saturday’s performance wraps up a junior season for Porter which saw her win the MVC indoor and outdoor triple-jump titles for the second straight year. In addition to her triple-jump success, she also earned all-conference honors as a hurdler during both indoor and outdoor seasons. Porter also earned the MVC’s Elite 17 Award for indoor and outdoor track and field.
Porter’s best marks of the season came in the meets that mattered most. Prior to Saturday’s wind-legal season bests, her previous top marks came at the NCAA East first round (42-8) and the MVC outdoor championships (42-2). She also had a wind-aided mark of 44-2 at the NCAA East first round, which secured her spot at the NCAA outdoor championships. Porter earned eight first-place finishes for the season, four each during indoor and outdoor seasons, giving her 22 first-place finishes in her career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.