Noah Malone has added gold to his already impressive track and field career resume.
The Indiana State University student-athlete won the T12 men's 100-meter race for Team USA on Monday at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, France.
Malone is a three-time Paralympic medalist. His time of 10.54 seconds in the 100 beat the rest of the field by more than one-third of a second, according to the U.S. Paralympics Track and Field official website. Malone raced to his first career world championships title and first career individual title at a major international event, the USPTF reported.
For Malone, who four years ago in his world championships debut was eliminated in the semi-finals of the event, the win was redeeming.
“A lot of life has gone into this moment, and words can’t really describe it,” Malone told the USPTF. “This is just a stepping stone for next year, but for now I’m going to enjoy it. Next year is when it really, really counts at the Games, but for now I’m excited to be a world champion.”
Before coming to ISU, Malone attended Hamilton Southeastern High School and the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired. He won the 2019 Indiana High School Athletic Association 200-meter dash state title.
According to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee website, Malone started losing his vision in 2015. He was diagnosed with Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy, a rare eye condition that leaves him with 20/400 vision in his left eye and 20/600 in his right eye.
