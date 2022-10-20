When you're a shooter, how do you get better at your craft from season-to-season?
Put up shots, right? Seems elementary.
There is a truth in that, but there's a bit more to it than that just getting in the gym to knock out x-amount of shots.
For ISU guards Cooper Neese and Zach Hobbs, the two returning players who are most associated as shooters, the offseason regimen involved detail work on trying to get their percentages up.
Both also had to fight through surgery recovery and injuries since that interrupted their offseasons.
Neese and Hobbs are the two returning players who averaged the highest amount of 3-point attempts in 2022.
Neese averaged 7.6 3-point shots per game, but only hit 30.5% of them, a career-low, and the lowest percentage of anyone on the team.
Hobbs averaged 4.1 3-point attempts per game, playing 15 fewer minutes than Neese, and converted 36.9%.
ISU would like to have both shooters around 40% for the coming season. To create a plan? It first must be understood that not all shooters are created equally.
"With shooters, it's trying to take where they are and where they can improve. Those two are great examples because they're completely different," ISU coach Josh Schertz said.
"Cooper shoots better off the move than standstill, so it's about enhancing his ability to come off action. Triple hand-offs, down-screen pins, he's good at flipping his hips and taking a dribble," Schertz continued. "He's comfortable in movement and off the dribble more so than spot threes. If you want to improve a weakness? It's spot threes.
"With Zach, he is much better at spot threes, so how do we get him more comfortable coming off dribble-handoffs, bumping and fading, shots they'll get systematically in this system?" Schertz said. "We build our shooting workouts around systematic shots and what puts them through what they'll see and get from our system."
Mentality comes into to it too. Shooters have to be ready to shoot. Very rarely is every condition that makes them comfortable going to be in place in a game.
"There's a lot of stuff that goes into it. I need to get the same repetitions every time. For me, it's about being low when I catch. Little things making sure you lock in on your first shot, you have to be ready for your first one," Hobbs said.
Self-assessment is constant. Long-range shooting is an exercise in failure. Even elite shooters miss half of their shots.
"You have to understand your miss. As a player, you have to understand if you're missing left, you're probably leaning left. You have to understand when you're not jumping high enough," said Neese, who was named to the Preseason All-MVC Second Team on Wednesday.
Both players are happy to be back at their craft. Both had surgery after the 2022 season, Hobbs on a late-diagnosed broken foot and Neese on his ankle.
Both have missed time since. Neese just returned to practice after having a labrum injury. Hobbs missed some time with a concussion.
"I got healthy. I had played since December on a broken foot, so it was nice to get that taken care of. I feel better than I have in a while," said Hobbs, who said he had foot pain during the 2022 season. It was diagnosed as a broken foot in February, though he played through it.
Neese said he's close to 100% as he tries to get his conditioning level back to normal.
Shooting percentage improvement doesn't occur in a vacuum. The primary modus operandi of the offseason was to get more skill on the team.
With the depth ISU hopes it has added, and a wider variety of drivers and shooters added to the roster, it should help achieve Schertz's primary goal of making everyone more efficient.
"With the way our team is constructed? Everyone is going to get less. Less minutes, less shots, less of everything. So less is fine as long as we're efficient with less," Schertz said.
Schertz thinks if Neese is more efficient, his numbers will go up while playing fewer minutes.
"Last year, Coop was 40-30-80," Schertz said, referring to his field goal, 3-point and free throw percentages. "I'd like to see it closer to 48-40-80. I think he's capable of doing that with guys helping him generate better shots."
Hobbs feels the drivers that ISU has added will make shooters like him, Neese, Masen Miller and others much more effective.
"It'll be completely different. We have a lot of guys who can get in the paint, spray it, and make the right decisions," Hobbs said. "If they're getting to the rim and getting layups, great. If not? We've got a ton of shooters. It should be fun to watch."
• First practice at Hulman Center — ISU has never been able to practice inside Hulman Center whenever it wants. With the installation of the new scoreboard and ribbon boards? Access was restricted.
Thursday was ISU's first time it had been inside Hulman Center for an official practice this season. It's a big deal as players acclimate to the shooting background and the floor.
"For a lot of our guys? It was the first time in here. This year we were able to get into earlier than last year. You have to get used to the court, the shooting background and the lights. The more time you can spend in here before you play a game, the better your home-court advantage is," Schertz said.
The new scoreboards were in-place, though only partially turned on for practice. There are ribbon boards over the top of the north and south bowls. The scoreboard is four-sided and will be low to the floor, per NCAA regulations.
There are also electronic displays on new courtside tables on each side of the court.
"It's great to be back in this building. What they've done with it is incredible and we're lucky to play in such a nice place like this. I hope we represent it well," Hobbs said.
