Indiana State pitcher Lane Miller played a key role in the Sycamores’ success on the baseball field this season.
He’s also a standout in the classroom.
Miller has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year and headlines a group of 19 student-athletes named to the 2023 MVC baseball scholar-athlete first team and honorable-mention team. The MVC announced the team Tuesday morning.
Miller becomes the second ISU baseball player to receive the MVC Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year joining former teammate and Sycamore alum Geremy Guerrero who received the honor back in 2021, according to ISU’s sports information staff. Miller recorded a 3.93 grade-point average at the time of his nomination while pursuing his degree in communications. The Boonville native is a first-time selection on the scholar-athlete First Team.
Miller adds to his accolades both on and off the field as the redshirt senior was a Second Team All-Conference selection on the mound after posting a 6-0 record with a 2.70 ERA over 53.1 innings in the regular season. He finished as the Valley leader in ERA and was third in opponent batting average.
Fellow pitcher Matt Jachec joined Miller on the MVC First Team. Jachec earns the recognition for the first time after being named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete Honorable Mention squad in 2022. Jachec recorded a 3.52 GPA at the time of his nomination while pursuing his degree in sport management. The two-time MVC First Team All-Conference selection finished the regular season among the Valley leaders in a multitude of statistical categories including wins, ERA, strikeouts, and innings pitched. He remains among the national leaders in strikeout-to-walk ratio and complete games.
Belmont, Evansville, Indiana State, Missouri State and Valparaiso each had two players earn first-team honors, while Illinois State and Murray State each placed one on the first team.
The criteria for the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team voting parallels the College Sports Communicators (CSC) standards for Academic All-America voting. Nominees must be starters or important reserves, with at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA. Student-athletes must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at their institution and must have completed at least one full academic year at their institution. MVC baseball sports information directors at the various schools vote on the scholar-athlete team.
